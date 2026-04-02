Is cyber fraud a private dispute? Rajasthan High Court draws line, denies anticipatory bail in Rs 80 lakh ‘digital arrest’ case

Rajasthan High Court news: The Rajasthan High Court has refused anticipatory bail to an accused in an alleged Rs 80 lakh “digital arrest” scam, holding that such serious economic offences cannot be brushed aside on the basis of private settlements.

Justice Sameer Jain was hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by accused Naveen Temani in connection with the “digital arrest” of an 83-year-old woman.

“In cases involving serious economic offences and organised cyber frauds, the element of societal impact assumes significance, and such matters cannot be lightly compounded on the basis of a purported settlement,” the Rajasthan High Court said on April 1.

Compromise rejected

The case involves allegations of a sophisticated cyber fraud racket in which an 83-year-old woman was allegedly duped into transferring Rs 80 lakh under the pretext of a “digital arrest.” The Rajasthan High Court noted that the matter reflects a grave instance of organised cybercrime with international dimensions.

The accused had sought bail on the ground that a compromise had been reached with the complainant in what was described as a commercial dispute. However, the court found this contention unconvincing. It noted that the alleged compromise was not even signed by the accused himself but by his father, who was also an accused and reportedly absconding.

More importantly, the court held that the nature of the offence, being an organised cyber fraud, transcends private disputes and impacts society at large.

Justice Sameer Jain was hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by the accused Naveen Temani. Justice Sameer Jain was hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by the accused Naveen Temani.

‘Digital arrest’, financial exploitation

The elderly complainant was allegedly subjected to psychological coercion and manipulation, forcing her to transfer her life’s savings from her bank account. The Rajasthan High Court recorded that the victim suffered severe mental trauma, depression, and required hospitalisation following the incident.

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It also took note of her fragile condition, observing that she appeared before the court in a wheelchair and was struggling to meet medical and daily expenses.

Complex modus operandi, international links

The investigation revealed a layered and organised criminal operation involving multiple actors and financial channels. The defrauded amount was routed through 34 mule accounts across different layers and subsequently transferred through hawala channels to foreign jurisdictions, including Dubai.

Authorities further alleged that the proceeds of crime were used to purchase cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and USDT, indicating the use of digital assets to obscure financial trails.

The Rajasthan High Court noted that 187 complaints had been registered on the relevant cybercrime portal, pointing to the scale and pattern of the alleged racket.

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State opposes bail

Opposing the bail plea, the state and cybercrime authorities argued that the accused was a key conspirator in an international fraud network. Senior police officers, including the director general of police (cyber crime) and the superintendent of police, informed the court that the case involves multiple accused and transnational operations.

The funds were routed through hawala channels and digital platforms, and electronic devices and SIM cards are yet to be recovered, the officers said, while informing the Rajasthan High Court that custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover the larger conspiracy.

The prosecution stressed that granting anticipatory bail at this stage would seriously hamper the investigation.

Victim’s distress highlights human cost

The complainant told the court that she was left with no money and was dependent on a monthly pension of Rs 35,000 for survival.

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She stated that she had agreed to the compromise under compulsion due to her deteriorating health and financial distress, even expressing willingness to accept a fraction of the defrauded amount merely to sustain herself.

The court acknowledged her precarious condition, noting that she remained in financial and emotional distress at an advanced age.

The Rajasthan High Court underscored that the investigation was at a crucial stage, with 18 people already arrested, including the accused’s father. It held that custodial interrogation was necessary to recover digital evidence and trace the larger network.

Granting anticipatory bail in such circumstances, the court observed, would impede the investigation and undermine efforts to dismantle organised cybercrime networks.

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Relief for victim

While denying bail, the court took a humanitarian view regarding the complainant’s condition. Invoking its inherent powers, it directed the trial court to expeditiously consider releasing Rs 13.40 lakh, part of the recovered amount, to the victim.

The court instructed that such an application be decided within seven days, with due sensitivity to the complainant’s financial and medical needs.

Strong message against cybercrime

In conclusion, the Rajasthan High Court held that the gravity of the offence, the organised manner in which it was carried out, and its broader societal impact outweighed the grounds for granting anticipatory bail.

The ruling reinforces a growing judicial stance that cyber fraud, especially targeting vulnerable individuals, cannot be treated as a private dispute capable of settlement, but must be addressed as a serious threat to public trust and digital security.