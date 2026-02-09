After 43 years, Rajasthan High Court orders Centre to release pension to kin of cop discharged over chronic bronchitis

The court noted that the CRPF constable suffered from “chronic bronchitis with airway obstruction” and was discharged from service based on his invalidation. (Representational image generated using AI)
After a delay of 43 years, the Rajasthan High Court has directed the Centre to release pensionary benefits to the family of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable whose services were invalidated on medical grounds in 1973, stating that a person discharged due to invalidation, even before the completion of 10 years of service, is entitled to pension.
Allowing the writ petition filed by the legal heirs of the late Bhagirath Singh, Justice Praveer Bhatnagar ruled on February 3 that denial of pension solely on the ground that the employee had not completed 10 years of service was legally unsustainable.
“Even before the expiry of 10 years, if a person is discharged from service on the ground of invalidation, they are entitled to the pensionary benefits,” the court said, referring to the Supreme Court’s and its own verdict.
Under Rule 49(2) of the Pension Rules of 1972, a person who has been discharged from services, even before completing a qualifying service of 10 years, is entitled to the grant of pension.
The writ petition is allowed.
The respondents are directed to consider the petitioner’s claim and release the pension to the legal heirs of the deceased petitioner within two months.
During the course of employment, the petitioner suffered from “Chronic Bronchitis with airway obstruction”.
Based on the medical opinion of the medical board, the petitioner’s services were discharged on October 20, 1973.
The fact unequivocally states that the petitioner’s service was discharged based on his invalidation during the course of employment.
Bhagirath Singh’s discharge was involuntary, medically certified, and occurred during active service, squarely attracting Rule 49(2) of the Pension Rules.
Discharged in 1973, pension battle ended in 2026
Bhagirath Singh was invalidated from service on October 20, 1973, after being declared medically unfit due to “chronic bronchitis with airway obstruction”.
Despite repeated representations, his claim for pension remained unresolved for decades, forcing him to approach the court.
Singh passed away during the pendency of the proceedings, after which his wife and sons were brought on record as petitioners.
The court’s ruling has finally secured pensionary relief to the family more than four decades after his discharge.
Service record and medical invalidation
The court noted that Singh was initially appointed as a constable in the State Reserve Police Force on September 1, 1964, after clearing a medical examination.
He was later inducted into the Central Reserve Police Force on April 1, 1968.
There was no dispute that he was medically fit at the time of induction.
The ailment that led to his discharge developed during the course of service, and his invalidation was based on the opinion of a duly constituted medical board.
Government’s objection: No 10 years’ qualifying service
Opposing the petition, the Centre argued that Singh was not entitled to pension under Rule 49(2) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, as he had not completed the mandatory 10 years of qualifying service.
It was also contended that the petitioner had sought disability pension and not an invalid pension, and therefore, no relief could be granted.
Court relies on Supreme Court precedent
Rejecting the objections, the high court relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Union of India v P A Thomas (decided on 14 March 2019), in which the top court categorically held that employees discharged due to permanent medical incapacity are entitled to invalid pension even if they have not completed 10 years of service.
The court also referred to a coordinate bench judgment in Kharta Ram v Union of India, which had applied the same principle.
The court’s directions
Allowing the writ petition, the court directed the authorities to consider Singh’s pension claim.
Release pensionary benefits to his legal heirs within two months.
All pending applications were disposed of accordingly.
