After 43 years, Rajasthan High Court orders Centre to release pension to kin of cop discharged over chronic bronchitis

The court noted that the CRPF constable suffered from "chronic bronchitis with airway obstruction" and was discharged from service based on his invalidation.

After a delay of 43 years, the Rajasthan High Court has directed the Centre to release pensionary benefits to the family of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable whose services were invalidated on medical grounds in 1973, stating that a person discharged due to invalidation, even before the completion of 10 years of service, is entitled to pension.

Allowing the writ petition filed by the legal heirs of the late Bhagirath Singh, Justice Praveer Bhatnagar ruled on February 3 that denial of pension solely on the ground that the employee had not completed 10 years of service was legally unsustainable.

“Even before the expiry of 10 years, if a person is discharged from service on the ground of invalidation, they are entitled to the pensionary benefits,” the court said, referring to the Supreme Court’s and its own verdict.