After 43 years, Rajasthan High Court orders Centre to release pension to kin of cop discharged over chronic bronchitis

Denial of pension benefits solely on the ground that the employee had not completed 10 years of service was legally unsustainable, the Rajasthan High Court ruled.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 03:38 PM IST
CRPF pension invalid Rajasthan High CourtThe court noted that the CRPF constable suffered from “chronic bronchitis with airway obstruction” and was discharged from service based on his invalidation. (Representational image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

After a delay of 43 years, the Rajasthan High Court has directed the Centre to release pensionary benefits to the family of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable whose services were invalidated on medical grounds in 1973, stating that a person discharged due to invalidation, even before the completion of 10 years of service, is entitled to pension.

Allowing the writ petition filed by the legal heirs of the late Bhagirath Singh, Justice Praveer Bhatnagar ruled on February 3 that denial of pension solely on the ground that the employee had not completed 10 years of service was legally unsustainable.

justice bhatnagar Justice Praveer Bhatnagar ruled in the matter on February 3.

“Even before the expiry of 10 years, if a person is discharged from service on the ground of invalidation, they are entitled to the pensionary benefits,” the court said, referring to the Supreme Court’s and its own verdict.

Also Read | The restrictions on government servants before and after retirement

Key observations

  • Under Rule 49(2) of the Pension Rules of 1972, a person who has been discharged from services, even before completing a qualifying service of 10 years, is entitled to the grant of pension.
  • The writ petition is allowed.
  • The respondents are directed to consider the petitioner’s claim and release the pension to the legal heirs of the deceased petitioner within two months.
  • During the course of employment, the petitioner suffered from “Chronic Bronchitis with airway obstruction”.
  • Based on the medical opinion of the medical board, the petitioner’s services were discharged on October 20, 1973.
  • The fact unequivocally states that the petitioner’s service was discharged based on his invalidation during the course of employment.
  • Bhagirath Singh’s discharge was involuntary, medically certified, and occurred during active service, squarely attracting Rule 49(2) of the Pension Rules.

Discharged in 1973, pension battle ended in 2026

  • Bhagirath Singh was invalidated from service on October 20, 1973, after being declared medically unfit due to “chronic bronchitis with airway obstruction”.
  • Despite repeated representations, his claim for pension remained unresolved for decades, forcing him to approach the court.
  • Singh passed away during the pendency of the proceedings, after which his wife and sons were brought on record as petitioners.
  • The court’s ruling has finally secured pensionary relief to the family more than four decades after his discharge.

Service record and medical invalidation

  • The court noted that Singh was initially appointed as a constable in the State Reserve Police Force on September 1, 1964, after clearing a medical examination.
  • He was later inducted into the Central Reserve Police Force on April 1, 1968.
  • There was no dispute that he was medically fit at the time of induction.
  • The ailment that led to his discharge developed during the course of service, and his invalidation was based on the opinion of a duly constituted medical board.

Government’s objection: No 10 years’ qualifying service

  • Opposing the petition, the Centre argued that Singh was not entitled to pension under Rule 49(2) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, as he had not completed the mandatory 10 years of qualifying service.
  • It was also contended that the petitioner had sought disability pension and not an invalid pension, and therefore, no relief could be granted.

Court relies on Supreme Court precedent

  • Rejecting the objections, the high court relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Union of India v P A Thomas (decided on 14 March 2019), in which the top court categorically held that employees discharged due to permanent medical incapacity are entitled to invalid pension even if they have not completed 10 years of service.
  • The court also referred to a coordinate bench judgment in Kharta Ram v Union of India, which had applied the same principle.

The court’s directions

  • Allowing the writ petition, the court directed the authorities to consider Singh’s pension claim.
  • Release pensionary benefits to his legal heirs within two months.
  • All pending applications were disposed of accordingly.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
The hardest frontier? Why West Bengal may be BJP's toughest electoral test yet
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Netflix Desi Bling
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
The hardest frontier? Why West Bengal may be BJP's toughest electoral test yet
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Citing rules, PMO tells Lok Sabha Secretariat: No questions on PM CARES, relief, defence funds
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
prakash raj g
Exclusive | Prakash Raj rubbishes reports of his exit from Prabhas' Spirit after argument with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'Nonsense speculation'
Netflix Desi Bling
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings have now begun biting govts
eating
Celebrity nutritionist reasons why you must not eat after sunset: 'Unfortunately, we try to live like labourers'
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
Davis Cup: Dhakshineswar Suresh serves up a treat as India beat the Netherlands 3-2 to get closer to World Group
Dhakshineswar Suresh Davis Cup
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Roblox says over 45% daily users have completed mandatory age-checks for chat
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns
Celebrity nutritionist reasons why you must not eat after sunset: 'Unfortunately, we try to live like labourers'
eating
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
Agony in the Alps: Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn’s defiant Olympic return ends in helicopter evacuation
American ski icon Lindsey Vonn came to rest on her back with her skis tangled beneath her,
'I nearly had a heart attack': Why this Bay Area VC is warning everyone after AI agent deleted 15 years of family photos
Nick Davidov, co-founder of Davidovs Venture Collective (DVC), shared the incident in a post on X
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement