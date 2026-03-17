85% disabled, in coma: Rajasthan High Court says missing FIR can’t stop benefits to injured cop, orders release of 4-year pay

Constable Narendra Singh Sisodia met with an accident in August 2021 while on duty. He suffered severe injuries and went into a coma, the Rajasthan High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Rajasthan High Court news: The Rajasthan High Court recently granted special disability leave and directed the release of due salary to a constable who slipped into a coma after an on-duty accident and suffered 85 per cent disability, while observing that not lodging a First Information Report (FIR) following the accident could not disentitle the victim from legitimate benefits.

Justice Anand Sharma was hearing the petition of the wife of the constable, Narendra Singh Sisodia, and allowed her plea on March 12.

“Merely, the suspicions created by other officers on account of not lodging an FIR or there were discrepancies in Rojnamcha (daily diary entry) would not disentitle the husband of the petitioner from the legitimate benefits admissible to him under the provisions of Rajasthan Service Rules as well as under the Act of 2016,” the Rajasthan High Court said.