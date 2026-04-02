‘Alimony for support, not enrichment’: Rajasthan High Court raises payout to Rs 40 lakh in matrimonial dispute

Rajasthan High Court news: The Rajasthan High Court has said that alimony must remain a tool of support, not a source of enrichment and enhanced permanent alimony from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh in a long-standing matrimonial dispute.

A bench of Justices Arun Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit was hearing cross-appeals of the estranged husband and wife challenging the family court’s judgment which granted Rs 25 lakh as permanent alimony. The wife sought an enhancement and the husband argued that it was excessive.

“We are mindful that this Court must guard against converting alimony into a measure of enrichment rather than support,” the Rajasthan High Court said on April 1.

Legal framework: Beyond mere subsistence

The bench elaborated on the scope of Section 25 (permanent alimony and maintenance) of the Hindu Marriage Act, emphasising that alimony must ensure not just survival but “dignified sustenance and long-term financial stability.”

It reiterated that courts must consider income and assets of both parties, standard of living during marriage, future financial security and conduct and circumstances leading to breakdown.

At the same time, the court stressed that such determination must be grounded in evidence and realistic assessment, not speculation.

The Rajasthan High Court rejected the wife’s demand for Rs 2 crore, holding it to be disproportionate and unsupported by credible proof of the husband’s alleged higher income.

It warned that awarding such inflated amounts would distort the purpose of maintenance law, reinforcing its key observation that alimony must not become a means of enrichment.

Justices Arun Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit gave significant weightage to the wife’s financial vulnerability. Justices Arun Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit gave significant weightage to the wife’s financial vulnerability.

Balanced enhancement to Rs 40 lakh

Striking what it termed a “balanced, realistic, and equitable” approach, the Rajasthan High Court enhanced the permanent alimony to Rs 40 lakh.

It observed that even on a conservative assessment based solely on proven income, the husband had sufficient means to provide a higher amount than what was awarded by the family court.

“The amount… is on the lower side and does not adequately meet the ends of justice,” the bench held.

The court directed that the enhanced amount be paid within six months, with continuation of monthly maintenance until then.

Cross appeals after Rs 25 lakh award

The case arose from two cross-appeals challenging a family court judgment dated August 29, 2025, which had dissolved the marriage between the couple and awarded Rs 25 lakh as permanent alimony along with Rs 45,000 monthly maintenance.

While the wife sought enhancement to Rs 2 crore, citing the husband’s alleged high earnings and her financial dependence, the husband challenged the award as excessive and based on unproven claims.

The Rajasthan High Court reserved judgment on February 19, 2026, and delivered its verdict on April 1, 2026.

Marriage, breakdown, long litigation history

The couple got married on April 23, 1994, and shared over 15 years of marital life before disputes escalated. Two sons were born out of the marriage, both of whom are now adults.

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The wife alleged a pattern of dowry-related harassment, escalating financial demands, and physical violence. She claimed that in May 2009, she was assaulted, threatened, and forced out of the matrimonial home, after which she lived separately and bore the responsibility of raising the children alone. She also referred to criminal proceedings, domestic violence complaints, and continued threats, painting a picture of prolonged matrimonial discord and breakdown.

The husband, however, contested these allegations, asserting that the wife had voluntarily left the matrimonial home and later initiated false cases. He claimed to have made efforts for reconciliation and maintained that he continued to bear financial responsibilities, including educational expenses of the children.

Contest over financial status

A key dispute before the Rajasthan High Court was the husband’s actual income and financial capacity. The wife claimed that the husband earned nearly Rs 8-10 lakh per month through multiple sources, including private medical practice, RTO certifications, and business interests.

The husband denied these claims, asserting that as a government doctor receiving a non-practice allowance, he was legally barred from private practice and earned only his salary.

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The court, after examining the record, particularly the financial status of the man, held that while additional income sources were not conclusively proved, the husband’s base salary of around Rs 2 lakh per month, coupled with assets such as residential property and agricultural land, established a strong financial position.

Wife’s financial condition, dependency

The court gave significant weight to the wife’s financial vulnerability. Despite being academically qualified (LLB, pursuing PhD), there was no reliable evidence to show that she had a stable or sufficient income to maintain herself.

The documents cited by the husband related to past earnings did not establish current financial independence. Additionally, medical records suggested physical limitations affecting her earning capacity.

The court also noted that the wife lacked independent residential accommodation, while the husband owned immovable properties, an important factor in determining long-term financial security.

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Family court’s reasoning found inadequate

While upholding the family court’s decision to grant alimony, the high court found that the quantum of Rs 25 lakh was insufficient and did not fully account for the long duration of marriage and separation since 2009.

The Rajasthan High Court also noted the wife’s economic disadvantage and lack of stable income and she has had the responsibility of raising children for over a decade. It considered the husband’s stable and secure government employment and the impact of inflation and future financial needs.

Addressing the husband’s argument that both sons were adults and capable of supporting the mother, the court clarified that alimony is an independent right of the spouse and not contingent on the children’s dependency. While this factor may influence quantum, it cannot negate entitlement altogether.

Final outcome

The Rajasthan High Court allowed the wife’s appeal for enhancement, and dismissed the husband’s appeal challenging the award, modifying the family court’s order accordingly.