‘No leniency’: Rajasthan High Court upholds penalty on judge for ‘trying to approach colleague’ in father’s cases

The Rajasthan High Court noted that in a country like India, people have great faith in judicial system which needs to be upheld. (Image generated using AI)

Rajasthan High Court news: The Rajasthan High Court recently dismissed a plea filed by a judicial officer challenging the stoppage of his three annual grade increments after it was alleged that the judge had attempted to approach another judge in connection with two cases in which his father was a litigant and a counsel.

While upholding the punishment, a bench of Justices Inderjeet Singh and Ravi Chirania, in a judgment passed on January 29, noted that any conduct that lowers the image of the judiciary deserves no indulgence.

Justices Inderjeet Singh and Ravi Chirania passed the order on January 29. Justices Inderjeet Singh and Ravi Chirania passed the order on January 29.

“In a democratic country like India, people have great faith in judicial system, of which the district Judiciary is the strong backbone. If any conduct, which lower downs the image of the Judiciary in the mind of the common litigant, erodes the faith, then the same should not go unnoticed and deserves no leniency,” the court held.