‘Title not derogatory to Shivaji Maharaj’s status’: Bombay High Court refuses stay on Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ release

The petitioner claimed that the title of the soon-to-be-released movie is "derogatory" to the status of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. File Photo

The Bombay High Court Thursday dismissed a PIL by a Telangana-based NGO seeking a stay on the May 1 release of Riteish Deshmukh-directed film Raja Shivaji for its allegedly “demeaning title”, saying it was not derogatory to the status of the Maratha emperor.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing the PIL seeking a stay on the release and directions to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine or review the title of the film.

The Public Interest Litigation filed by Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Foundation, seeking inclusion of “Chhatrapati” in the title, claimed it was “not a mere decorative title but a declaration of independence and sovereignty.” The NGO claimed that the title ‘Chhatrapati’ is no different from ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,’ as it is what he stood for and fought for. The PIL also sought inclusion of the “Chhatrapati” in the film title.