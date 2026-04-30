The Bombay High Court Thursday dismissed a PIL by a Telangana-based NGO seeking a stay on the May 1 release of Riteish Deshmukh-directed film Raja Shivaji for its allegedly “demeaning title”, saying it was not derogatory to the status of the Maratha emperor.
A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing the PIL seeking a stay on the release and directions to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine or review the title of the film.
The Public Interest Litigation filed by Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Foundation, seeking inclusion of “Chhatrapati” in the title, claimed it was “not a mere decorative title but a declaration of independence and sovereignty.” The NGO claimed that the title ‘Chhatrapati’ is no different from ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,’ as it is what he stood for and fought for. The PIL also sought inclusion of the “Chhatrapati” in the film title.
The bench observed that the PIL “doesn’t seem to be espousing any public cause”. “There is a statutory framework under which the CBFC issues certificates for the production, screening and broadcast of the movie. We find that the petitioner, who claims to be the founder and chairman of the Foundation, doesn’t disclose any public service so far done by him,” the bench said.
“In our opinion, the title of the movie in no manner is derogatory to the status of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A PIL, originated with the guiding philosophy to ensure that the voice of the voiceless is heard in a court of law, seems to have been reduced by a petition like the present one and is dismissed,” the HC held.
“As perceived in common parlance, the expression raja, which means king or emperor, also symbolises a person as the sovereign ruler, emperor, empire builder, and protector of his people,” the HC observed.
The court also noted that the petitioner produced “certain information retrieved from Wikipedia and on that basis endeavours to present a picture as if the movie title is derogatory to the status and myth of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”
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The Foundation claimed in the PIL that the “honorific ‘Chhatrapati’ used for addressing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a mere optional or decorative title”. “But refers to the title earned through sacrifices by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and hence omission of usage of such honorific in the film title undermines the dignity and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” it said.
The petitioner claimed that the title of the soon-to-be-released movie is “derogatory” to the status of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The HC observed that the petitioner had explained the meaning of the title Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which, according to the PIL, reflects his role as a sovereign ruler, an empire builder, and a protector of his people.
Advocate Shardul Singh, representing the director and producers, opposed the plea and argued that the movie was officially announced last year, and that the “motivated” PIL was filed merely a few days before the movie’s release on May 1.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More