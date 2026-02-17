Raja Ravi Verma’s painting at centre of ownership dispute between art collector, KNMA in Delhi HC

Raja Ravi Verma’s iconic painting Kadambari, believed to be his last work, is at the centre of a Delhi High Court dispute over ownership and a Rs 20.4-crore auction. (File Photo)

A dispute over the ownership of a painting by Raja Ravi Verma is being heard by the Delhi High Court with a city-based art collector, who claims to have acquired the painting in 1998, alleging that it was auctioned to Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) for Rs 20.40 crore after he was allegedly duped. He also expressed apprehension that the artwork may be moved to a gallery in Australia.

Iconic painter Raja Ravi Verma’s artwork ‘Kadambari’ is believed to be his last. Mohi-nder Verma (64), the plaintiff who is also a businessman, moved a suit in the HC last December. He told the court that he had realised in November 2025 that the Queensland Art Gallery located in Queensland Cultural Centre, Brisbane, Australia, is establishing a dedicated section for the paintings of Raja Ravi Verma. He claimed that he was informed by “several prominent art dealers” that ‘Kadambari’ is intended for permanent display at this gallery, which would imply the painting being removed from Indian territorial jurisdiction.