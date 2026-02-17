Raja Ravi Verma’s painting at centre of ownership dispute between art collector, KNMA in Delhi HC

Iconic painter Raja Ravi Verma's artwork 'Kadambari' is believed to be his last. Mohinder Verma (64), the plaintiff who is also a businessman, moved a suit in the HC last December.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 10:27 AM IST
Delhi High Court children felt ostracized.Raja Ravi Verma’s iconic painting Kadambari, believed to be his last work, is at the centre of a Delhi High Court dispute over ownership and a Rs 20.4-crore auction. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A dispute over the ownership of a painting by Raja Ravi Verma is being heard by the Delhi High Court with a city-based art collector, who claims to have acquired the painting in 1998, alleging that it was auctioned to Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) for Rs 20.40 crore after he was allegedly duped. He also expressed apprehension that the artwork may be moved to a gallery in Australia.

Iconic painter Raja Ravi Verma’s artwork ‘Kadambari’ is believed to be his last. Mohi-nder Verma (64), the plaintiff who is also a businessman, moved a suit in the HC last December. He told the court that he had realised in November 2025 that the Queensland Art Gallery located in Queensland Cultural Centre, Brisbane, Australia, is establishing a dedicated section for the paintings of Raja Ravi Verma. He claimed that he was informed by “several prominent art dealers” that ‘Kadambari’ is intended for permanent display at this gallery, which would imply the painting being removed from Indian territorial jurisdiction.

According to Mohinder, he had entrusted the “oil on canvas painting measuring 69.7 * 49.3 cm” to Raj Agarwal, a friend and a business associate, who was also appointed a director in Mohinder’s company, M/s Continental Construction. In 2021, he was convinced by the friends — Raj Agarwal and Akriti Agarwal — to consider selling the painting to founders of FAQ Art’s Keshav Mahendru and Poonji Nath.

After handing over the physical possession of the painting to Raj in August 2021 for the limited purpose of restoration, reframing and exhibiting the painting, against which Mahendru and Nath had transferred a security bond for a sum of Rs 1.06 crore to Mohinder, as per the suit. Mohinder has now claimed in his suit that the painting was then sold to an art restorer, Priya Khanna, by Nath and Mahendru.

Khanna, on October 27, 2021, had filed an application before the ASI seeking to register herself as the owner of the painting. Subsequently, an auction took place on December 15, 2021, where KNMA paid a sum of Rs 20.40 crore, which was distributed among multiple parties.

Mohinder has alleged criminal conspiracy and breach of trust by the Agarwals, Mahendru, Nath and their art business firm, Mahendru Nath Art LLP. In his suit, he has sought the court declare that he continues to be the sole legal and beneficial owner of the painting, the physical possession of the painting be handed over to him, and that a decree be declared that the notarised affidavit of October 27, 2021 and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) certification, as is required under Rule of the Antiquities and Art Treasure Rules, procured by Khanna on the basis of the notarised affidavit be declared null and void.

The Delhi High Court on February 5 referred the parties to pre-litigation mediation, which is a mandatory step in commercial suits where immediate interim relief is not being sought.

Story continues below this ad

KNMA, during the hearing, told Justice Mini Pushkarna, that it is a private museum, and they are “only exhibiting the painting in question… and are not in the process of selling the said painting.”

The HC has listed the matter for hearing on May 18.

Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
‘For likes and subscribers’: Kova bun vendor harassed by YouTubers says he feared for his life
Kova bun seller was harassed by YouTubers over ‘food jihad’ claims. Then, Andhra Deputy CM rallied behind him
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Robert Duvall dead
The Godfather, Apocalypse Now actor Robert Duvall dies at 95
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Ramadan 2026 Dates: The Ramadan crescent is typically seen first in the Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and more.
Ramadan Dates 2026: Ramzan Time Table, Fasting, Moon Sighting, Significance, and more
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
Advertisement
Must Read
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten 100 powers Sri Lanka into Super 8 with eight-wicket win over Australia
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka hammered 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
AI Impact Summit 2026: Publishers seek fair compensation for use of news content in AI training
AI Impact Summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Ramadan Dates 2026: Ramzan Time Table, Fasting, Moon Sighting, Significance, and more
Ramadan 2026 Dates: The Ramadan crescent is typically seen first in the Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and more.
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement