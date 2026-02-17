Raja Ravi Verma’s painting at centre of ownership dispute between art collector, KNMA in Delhi HC

A dispute over the ownership of a painting by Raja Ravi Verma is being heard by the Delhi High Court with a city-based art collector, who claims to have acquired the painting in 1998, alleging that it was auctioned to Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) for Rs 20.40 crore after he was allegedly duped. He also expressed apprehension that the artwork may be moved to a gallery in Australia.
Iconic painter Raja Ravi Verma’s artwork ‘Kadambari’ is believed to be his last. Mohi-nder Verma (64), the plaintiff who is also a businessman, moved a suit in the HC last December. He told the court that he had realised in November 2025 that the Queensland Art Gallery located in Queensland Cultural Centre, Brisbane, Australia, is establishing a dedicated section for the paintings of Raja Ravi Verma. He claimed that he was informed by “several prominent art dealers” that ‘Kadambari’ is intended for permanent display at this gallery, which would imply the painting being removed from Indian territorial jurisdiction.
According to Mohinder, he had entrusted the “oil on canvas painting measuring 69.7 * 49.3 cm” to Raj Agarwal, a friend and a business associate, who was also appointed a director in Mohinder’s company, M/s Continental Construction. In 2021, he was convinced by the friends — Raj Agarwal and Akriti Agarwal — to consider selling the painting to founders of FAQ Art’s Keshav Mahendru and Poonji Nath.
After handing over the physical possession of the painting to Raj in August 2021 for the limited purpose of restoration, reframing and exhibiting the painting, against which Mahendru and Nath had transferred a security bond for a sum of Rs 1.06 crore to Mohinder, as per the suit. Mohinder has now claimed in his suit that the painting was then sold to an art restorer, Priya Khanna, by Nath and Mahendru.
Khanna, on October 27, 2021, had filed an application before the ASI seeking to register herself as the owner of the painting. Subsequently, an auction took place on December 15, 2021, where KNMA paid a sum of Rs 20.40 crore, which was distributed among multiple parties.
Mohinder has alleged criminal conspiracy and breach of trust by the Agarwals, Mahendru, Nath and their art business firm, Mahendru Nath Art LLP. In his suit, he has sought the court declare that he continues to be the sole legal and beneficial owner of the painting, the physical possession of the painting be handed over to him, and that a decree be declared that the notarised affidavit of October 27, 2021 and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) certification, as is required under Rule of the Antiquities and Art Treasure Rules, procured by Khanna on the basis of the notarised affidavit be declared null and void.
The Delhi High Court on February 5 referred the parties to pre-litigation mediation, which is a mandatory step in commercial suits where immediate interim relief is not being sought.
Story continues below this ad
KNMA, during the hearing, told Justice Mini Pushkarna, that it is a private museum, and they are “only exhibiting the painting in question… and are not in the process of selling the said painting.”
The HC has listed the matter for hearing on May 18.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More