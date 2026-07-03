Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Supreme Court to hear today plea challenging bail to Sonam

Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly plotted the murder of Raja, her newlywed husband, during their honeymoon last year. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday Meghalaya’s appeal challenging the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was arrested in connection with the May 23 murder of her newlywed husband, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in the hill state.

A Shillong court had granted her bail on April 27, saying the grounds of arrest had not been effectively communicated to her. The state’s appeal challenging the order was dismissed by the Meghalaya High Court on June 29.

Appearing for the state, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the plea challenging the HC order before a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu. He told the bench that what is being referred to as failure to communicate the exact grounds is only a typographical error in the memo of arrest wherein Section 403 of the BNS, was mentioned instead of Section 103 of the BNS.