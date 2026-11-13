Railways rejected Vande Bharat refund claim, now ordered to pay passenger Rs 10,000

A family cancelled its Vande Bharat journey in February 2025 after only one of its three Tatkal tickets was confirmed. The Railways rejected its refund claim, alleging that two passengers had travelled on the train. Although Rs 3,375 was refunded after more than three months, A Kerala Consumer Commission has ordered Southern Railway to pay Rs 10,000 for failing to substantiate that allegation with travel records.

The Kollam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president S K Sreela and member Stanly Harold were hearing one Bijoy Thompson’s complaint alleging deficiency in service by IRCTC and Southern Railway for rejecting his Rs 3,593.60 refund claim despite the family not travelling on the booked Vande Bharat Express, and seeking a refund, Rs 10,000 compensation for mental agony and hardship, and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

“The complainant was deprived of the admissible refund until 1 June 2025 and had to pursue correspondence and these proceedings…The precise components of the difference between the booking payment and the refund have not been established, and the complainant’s subsequent affidavit confines his surviving prayer to compensation and costs,” the commission observed on October 31, noting that the Railways had failed to produce records supporting its allegation.

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The case began when Thompson booked three Tatkal tickets on the Vande Bharat Express from Tirur to Kollam for February 18, 2025. Only one ticket was confirmed, while the other two remained waitlisted. The family decided not to travel and Thompson filed for a refund of Rs 3,593.60 before the train’s departure. However, the Railways rejected his claim, alleging that two passengers had travelled on the train. He then approached the consumer commission alleging deficiency in service.

Family cancels journey after partial confirmation

Thompson booked a Tatkal e-ticket on February 17, 2025, for three family members to travel from Tirur to Kollam the next day. He paid Rs 3,593.60. Only his brother’s ticket was confirmed; the other two remained waitlisted, so the family decided not to board. Thompson filed a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) at 8.52 am on February 18, around 32 minutes before its scheduled departure from Tirur. He said the family travelled together on the Netravati Express, but the ticket was later misplaced.

The TDR was rejected with the remark “EDR REPUDIATE”. This is a railway system status indicating that the ‘Electronic Duty/Excess Report (EDR)’ has repudiated or rejected the refund claim. He raised a grievance through IRCTC‘s E-Query system on March 14, 2025, and was told the next day that two passengers had reportedly travelled on the Vande Bharat Express.

Southern Railway said its records showed Tintu Mary George and Luke Joy Thomson had travelled using the disputed booking. It questioned the refund claim and the missing alternative-train ticket. IRCTC said refund decisions rested with the railway administration. The commission noted that the TDR was filed within the prescribed time. The applicable rules permit a refund, after clerkage deductions, on a partially confirmed family ticket if the prescribed conditions are met.

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However, timely filing did not by itself prove that the passengers had not travelled. Southern Railway relied on ‘Hand Held Terminal’ records but did not produce the entry, an authenticated passenger chart, a ticket-checking report or other supporting material.

The missing Netravati Express ticket weakened the complainant’s account but did not prove travel on the Vande Bharat. Another Jan Shatabdi booking also did not establish that the passengers travelled. Southern Railway approved a refund of Rs 3,375 on May 16, 2025. The amount was credited on June 1. It said the Railways did not explain the later refund after alleging that two passengers had travelled.

Considering the testimony, timely TDR, subsequent refund and missing travel records, the commission found the rejection inadequately substantiated. Thompson had to pursue grievances and institute proceedings before the claim was reconsidered.

The commission found no independent deficiency by IRCTC. It had communicated the railway administration’s reason for rejection, sought supporting particulars and forwarded the matter to Southern Railway. There was no evidence that IRCTC made the disputed travel finding or withheld a sanctioned refund.

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Southern Railway was directed to pay Rs 5,000 compensation and Rs 5,000 litigation costs within 45 days of receiving the order. If the compensation is not paid within that period, it will carry interest at 9 per cent per annum until payment.

Takeaway

If a railway refund claim is rejected on the ground that passengers travelled on the booked train, consumers can challenge the decision if they believe it is incorrect. The railway administration must be able to substantiate its rejection with relevant records.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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