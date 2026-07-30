Two ‘strangers’ share one blanket during train journey, Indian Railways fined Rs 25,000

A Delhi Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held Railways liable for deficiency in service for providing one blanket to two unrelated travellers, and directed it to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation and litigation costs to an RAC passenger, who had filed a complaint alleging mental harassment and physical inconvenience.

President Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and Members Rajender Dhar and Ritu Garodia observed that the government circular in 2009 clearly demonstrates that a blanket and bedsheet may be given to RAC passengers as the bedroll charges are included in the fare.

“The Railways provided one blanket to two completely unrelated passengers in violation of the circular dated 23.09.2009. Thereafter, the Railways imposed a Rs 1,000 penalty on the linen contractor, but failed to inform the complainant about the same or provide compensation to the passenger. Even in the reply filed before this Commission, Railways are silent about this penalty,” the July 10 order said.

The order added, “Moreover, OP has not placed on record any proof that a separate bedroll was provided to the complainant. Hence, we find OP guilty of deficiency in service and direct OP to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental harassment and physical inconveniences. We also award a cost of Rs 5,000 to be paid towards litigation expenses.”

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Two strangers, one blanket, one pillow

The man booked a ticket from Prayagraj to Delhi on October 25, 2022, for travel on October 28, 2022. He stated that he was sharing a common seat with another man on the same RAC ticket. It is alleged that the complainant and another passenger were provided with only one blanket, one pillow and two bedsheets for the whole journey by the attendant.

He alleged that the journey was not manageable as one blanket was to be shared between strangers. It is further alleged that no passengers were given napkins and he requested the attendant for a separate blanket and pillow. It is alleged that the attendant replied, “This is the rule that for one seat, one blanket, one pillow and 2 bedsheets are only provided.”

The man further stated that he tweeted and received a message from the Railways Services on Twitter to share the PNR. When he shared all the details with them, the attendant handed a towel. No extra blanket, bed sheet and pillow were provided.

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He requested the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) to provide the complaint book, which was declined by him. He later received a message on Twitter that his issue would be resolved by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Prayagraj. He lodged a written complaint on October 29, 2022, from New Delhi Railway Station, and received a letter after six months informing him that his complaint had been forwarded to the DRM ALD.

He also filed an RTI to raise questions but did not get any reply. The complainant prays for compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

Northern Railways contentions

Northern Railways replied and objected to territorial jurisdiction as the issue does not pertain to Delhi. It stated that bedrolls are provided to the passenger as per the railway rule. An extra blanket is provided as per demand/requirement and availability of bedroll during the travel. It submitted that the present dispute is under examination with the concerned railway, i.e. NC Railway, Allahabad.

It stated that this commission will be apprised of the action taken after the receipt of the investigation report and clarified that the railways award a contract for on-board housing services for providing the bedroll to passengers.

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‘Award granted’

The commission held that the complainant resides within the jurisdiction of this commission. Hence, the complaint falls within the territorial jurisdiction of this commission. It noted that both the parties admitted that the complainant travelled from Prayagraj to Delhi and shared a berth with a stranger. Both the passengers were only provided one pillow and one blanket. The complainant made complaints to the TTE and to the Railway Ministry on Twitter. He received a reply that the complaint has been attended to.

The Commission observed that internal communication between the Railways indicates that a penalty of Rs 1,000 was imposed on the contractual firm providing linen services. The communication also records that a separate bedroll was provided, which has been vehemently denied by the complainant. It found the railways guilty of deficiency in service and directed them to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental harassment and physical inconveniences. It also awarded Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, and the order was to be complied with within 60 days, failing which an interest of 7 per cent was to be paid from the date of the order till realisation.

Consumer Takeaway

It highlights that when the Railway Board states that a blanket and a bedsheet may be given to RAC passengers travelling in AC Classes (except AC Chair Car) as the bedroll charges are included in the fare being collected from them and it is also a requirement in AC Class, then not providing the promised facilities can amount to a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, making service providers liable to compensate consumers for the inconvenience and hardship caused.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.