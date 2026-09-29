Landslides cancelled Vaishno Devi trip, Railways denied refund: Man wins Rs 23,000

The Sonipat District Consumer Commission has directed the Railway Board to refund Rs 7,350 to a passenger after it retained the fare for a return ticket despite cancelling the train to Katra. The commission also awarded Rs 5,000 compensation and Rs 11,000 litigation costs, finding deficiency in service.

A bench of president Vijay Singh members Shyam Lal and Deepa Jain was dealing with a plea of a man who booked a ticket for Katra, but due to landslides in ‘Vaishno Devi Yatra’ routes in the last week of August, 2025, the Yatra was cancelled by “Vaishno Devi Trust” and all trains and buses to Katra were suspended in that period.

“The evidence produced by the complainant proves that the opposite party is deficient in service and unfair trade practices by not refunding the whole amount to the complainant. Moreover, the complainant submitted during arguments before the commission that when both the New Delhi to Katra and Katra to New Delhi trains were cancelled, how could he reach?,” the commission observed.

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The order added that, therefore, the complainant requested cancellation of both side tickets, but railway authorities selectively and deliberately forfeited the fare of one side for no fault of the complainant. “Complainant sent several requests for refund to the opposite party, but the opposite party failed to refund the amount,” it noted.

Passenger seeks refund for cancelled journey to Karta

The complainant purchased two train tickets from the railway for the journey from New Delhi to Katra (Jammu) dated August 31, 2025, and return for September 1, 2025, Katra to New Delhi.

Due to landslides on the ‘Vaishno Devi Yatra’ routes in the last week of August 2025, the Yatra was cancelled by the “Vaishno Devi Trust,” and all trains and buses to Katra were suspended during this period.

The complainant stated that the railway also cancelled its train services to Katra and return services to various places. He claimed that he had to defer his journey to Katra, which was cancelled, and requested the railway to refund the amount of Rs 14,700.

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The complainant alleged that the railway refunded the amount of Rs 7350 for one side, i.e., from the starting point, New Delhi, to Katra, but the return ticket amount was not refunded. The Railway Board did not appear before the commission despite service of notice and was proceeded ex parte.

Railways cancelled trains after landslides: Order

The commission found it undisputed that the complainant had booked return tickets between New Delhi and Katra and that the Vaishno Devi Yatra was stopped due to landslides, following which the railways cancelled trains to Katra.

It observed that although the complainant sought a refund of Rs 14,700, the railways refunded only Rs 7,350 and forfeited the return fare on the ground that he had neither boarded the train nor cancelled the ticket himself.

The commission rejected this reasoning, noting that the complainant had not reached Katra, and therefore the Railways’ contention that he could have boarded the return train or cancelled the ticket himself was not convincing.

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It relied on the railways’ own messages showing that the return train was initially cancelled due to operational reasons but was restored only six hours before its scheduled departure. The commission observed that it was not possible for the complainant to reach Katra and board the train within such a short period.

Takeaway

This ruling underscored that passengers should not lose ticket fares when travel becomes impossible due to circumstances beyond their control, such as natural disasters and consequent train cancellations. It also highlights that refund claims must be assessed in the context of actual circumstances, rather than mechanically relying on non-boarding or non-cancellation of tickets.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.