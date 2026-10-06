Railways to pay Rs 47,000 fine 8 years after family ‘robbed’ in Mewar Express AC coach

The Uttarakhand State Consumer Commission held Indian Railways liable for negligence after a family travelling in a reserved AC coach of the Mewar Express reported that thieves forcibly took away their valuables near Mathura in the early hours of July 2, 2018. The commission also upheld Rs 47,222 payout ordered by the District Consumer Commission, Dehradun.

The Uttarakhand State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president, Kumkum Rani, and member B S Manral heard an appeal filed by the Union of India and railway authorities against the May 11, 2022 order of the district commission, which had directed the Railways to pay Rs 37,222 towards the loss suffered by the complainants, Rs 25,000 towards mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

“The negligence on the part of the railway administration and its servants is clearly proved,” the state commission said on October 5, referring to the circumstances of the incident. It found that the reserved coach doors had been left open during the night and that there was no coach attendant, police personnel or TTE inside the coach when the theft occurred.

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The dispute arose from the family’s return journey from Udaipur to New Delhi on July 1, 2018. They were travelling in the reserved AC coach of the Mewar Express and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on July 2. During the journey, when the train reached Mathura at around 4 am, the complainants said unauthorised persons entered the coach and forcibly took away the belongings of two passengers.

Theft reported during early-morning journey

According to the complaint, one of the persons forcibly took away a large bag belonging to Veena Dobhal, who was sleeping at her berth. The bag had been kept under her head, below the pillow. She woke up when the bag was taken and raised an alarm. Other members of the family and passengers also woke up and tried to catch the person, but he jumped from the moving train with the bag.

The passengers then searched for the coach attendant, RPF personnel, and the TTE but did not find any of them available in the coach. The TTE was subsequently contacted and informed about the theft. An FIR form was filled in and later handed over to the Government Railway Police at Hazrat Nizamuddin.

A Zero FIR was lodged at the railway police station at 7:50 am on July 2, 2018. The complainants told the commission that they had not been able to ascertain the outcome of the investigation despite their efforts.

Railways blamed passengers

The Railways denied negligence and argued that passengers were responsible for safeguarding luggage carried by them. It relied on the provisions of the Railways Act concerning liability for loss or damage to luggage and pointed out that the family had neither booked the luggage with the Railways nor declared that they were carrying valuables.

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The Railways also argued that passengers were advised inside the coach to secure their luggage with a chain and that the complainants had not followed the instruction. It maintained that reserved coaches were meant only for authorised passengers and that coach attendants and TTEs were responsible for keeping the doors closed during the night.

The state commission rejected this defence in the circumstances of the case. It noted that the complainants had specifically alleged that the coach doors and the end doors of the vestibule had not been kept locked. The commission also noted that the Railways had not specifically denied this allegation and had not produced evidence from the coach attendant or TTE to establish that the doors had been kept closed.

“If the doors of the coach were locked / closed, there was no occasion for the unauthorised persons / miscreants to have enter into the coach and commit theft / robbery,” the commission observed. It further rejected the argument that the availability of remedies under railway laws barred the consumer complaint, noting that the Consumer Protection Act provides remedies in addition to those available under other laws.

The commission awarded Rs 47,222 in total, comprising Rs 37,222 compensation and Rs 10,000 litigation expenses, with 7 per cent annual interest on Rs 37,222 from July 31, 2020, until payment.

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Takeaway

Passengers may seek compensation for valuables stolen from a reserved railway coach when they can establish that the loss resulted from negligence or misconduct by railway staff, such as failure to secure the coach or prevent unauthorised entry.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Uttarakhand: 1800-180-4188) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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