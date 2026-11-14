Railway ‘fails to extend’ season ticket despite train disruption, Haryana man wins Rs 5,000

A Haryana resident who purchased a monthly season ticket (MST) – a railway pass allowing passengers to travel regularly on a specified route for a fixed period – alleged that he faced inconvenience after trains were operated from Bhiwani City instead of Bhiwani Junction.

He claimed that despite train cancellations due to railway track work, the authorities neither extended the validity of his pass nor refunded the fare for the affected days. A Haryana consumer commission has now directed the railway authorities to refund the fare equivalent to six days of the pass and pay Rs 5,000 as compensation.

President Saroj Bala Bohra, along with member Shashi Kiran, of the Bhiwani District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing the complaint of the 36-year-old man who took an MST pass in 2025.

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“The opposite parties (railway authorities) are deficient and negligent in providing proper services to the complainant, which has caused him monetary loss besides mental and physical harassment. Hence, the opposite parties are liable to compensate the complainant,” the August 14 order read.

No extension, no refund

The man claimed that he had purchased an online quarterly MST for Rs 1,190, valid from February 16 to May 15, 2025, to travel between Bhiwani Junction and Delhi. He alleged that the trains were being operated from Bhiwani City station instead of Bhiwani Junction, causing him considerable inconvenience. He said that despite approaching the railway minister and other authorities, no solution was provided.

The complainant said the railway authorities had issued newspaper notices stating that several trains would remain cancelled from April 22 to May 7, 2025, due to work on the Bhiwani-Manheru rail track. He also alleged that train routes had been diverted several times in the preceding six months.

However, despite these disruptions, the authorities neither extended the validity of his MST nor refunded the fare for the affected period. Aggrieved, he approached the commission alleging deficiency in service, monetary loss and mental and physical harassment.

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He sought a refund of Rs 1,190, Rs 1 lakh as compensation for harassment and litigation expenses. Advocate Anirudh represented him.

Railway’s defence

The railways, represented by advocate Kapil Sharma, argued that non-interlocking work was underway at the railway yard, due to which trains were being operated from Bhiwani City, which was also part of Bhiwani Junction. It said notices about train cancellations and the operation of trains from Bhiwani City had been issued in the interest of the general public.

The lawyer said that an MST was not restricted to a particular train and allowed passengers to travel on different trains operating on the same route during its validity period. It also submitted that the fare for an MST between Bhiwani Junction and Bhiwani City was the same.

The authorities said that some train rakes had been deployed to facilitate passengers travelling to the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. They added that, due to development and railway track doubling work, some trains were cancelled between May 1 and May 7, 2025, while others were operated from Bhiwani City.

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The railways maintained that the MST amount was non-refundable and denied any deficiency in service.

‘Should have extended MST’

The commission noted that the railway authorities allowed the complainant an MST for a quarter from February 16, 2025 to May 15, 2025 by charging Rs 1,190 and permitted him to travel from Bhiwani Junction to Okhla in second class mail/express train.

It was observed that trains had remained unavailable on the complainant’s route due to railway work. Even if the railways’ claim that services were disrupted for only six days was accepted, the authorities should have extended the validity of the MST by that period, the commission said. However, the commission noted that the authorities failed to do so despite the complainant’s written requests.

Holding the railway authorities deficient and negligent in providing services, the commission directed them to refund the fare equivalent to six days of the MST, along with 9 per cent annual interest from the date of filing of the complaint until realisation.

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It also directed the authorities to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for harassment, including litigation expenses.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that railway authorities must consider extending the validity of season tickets when train services remain unavailable due to operational disruptions.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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