Supreme Court stays defamation trial against Rahul Gandhi over PM Modi jibe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the trial in the defamation case against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his comments calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “choro ke sardar (head of thieves)” and “commander-in-thief” in 2018 over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Hearing the Congress leader’s appeal challenging a September 8 Bombay High Court order refusing to quash the defamation case, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh issued notice to the Maharashtra government and sought its reply in four weeks.

Gandhi had challenged a Mumbai magistrate’s August 2019 order to initiate proceedings against him on a complaint that the remarks had “hurt the sentiments of PM Modi’s supporters”. The high court found no “manifest illegality” in the magistrate’s order, which was issued following BJP member Mahesh Shrishrimal’s complaint.