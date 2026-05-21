‘It’s just criticism’: Delhi HC refuses immediate relief to Raghav Chadha on social media posts

The former AAP MP turned BJP leader sought to protect his personality rights against allegations that he ‘sold himself for money’.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
2 min readNew DelhiMay 21, 2026 03:07 PM IST
raghav chadha, social media, delhi,Raghav Chadha’s objection comes following posts criticising his party switch. (File photo)
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The Delhi High Court Thursday has refused to immediately restrain posts criticising Raghav Chadha, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP who joined the BJP last month. Chadha had moved court seeking to protect his “personality rights” while objecting to posts that alleged that he “sold himself for money”.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, however, reserved Chadha’s plea for verdict on the specific aspect of interim relief that he is seeking.

Chadha’s objection comes following posts criticising his party switch. In April, he resigned from the AAP and joined the BJP, along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs from AAP.

Expressing its prima facie view that Chadha’s suit does not appear to involve any personality rights, Justice Prasad, addressing Chadha’s counsel, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, said orally, “Here it is just criticism… on decisions taken by you in the political arena… prima facie, they are only criticism of political decision… it is an attack or critique.”

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The court indicated that the objections being raised by Chadha would lie in the ambit of defamation, although his suit is claiming protection of his personality rights.

Nayar urged for interim relief from the court for the alleged defamatory or objectionable posts flagged by Chadha, arguing, “The story which has gone is that I have traded for money. That can’t be criticism.”

The court, however, refrained from immediately injuncting the said posts and content. It remarked that “there is a difference between commercialisation of personality rights and criticism.”

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Justice Prasad reserved the plea for orders on the aspect of interim relief.

Chadha is seeking the court’s relief against various entities who allegedly exploited his likeness, and sought takedown of AI-generated and deepfake content allegedly circulating against him.

The HC has seen a flurry of suits by celebrities, social media influencers, sports personalities, as well as politicians, such as Shashi Tharoor, seeking protection of their personality rights.

Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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