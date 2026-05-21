‘It’s just criticism’: Delhi HC refuses immediate relief to Raghav Chadha on social media posts

The Delhi High Court Thursday has refused to immediately restrain posts criticising Raghav Chadha, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP who joined the BJP last month. Chadha had moved court seeking to protect his “personality rights” while objecting to posts that alleged that he “sold himself for money”.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, however, reserved Chadha’s plea for verdict on the specific aspect of interim relief that he is seeking.

Chadha’s objection comes following posts criticising his party switch. In April, he resigned from the AAP and joined the BJP, along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs from AAP.

Expressing its prima facie view that Chadha’s suit does not appear to involve any personality rights, Justice Prasad, addressing Chadha’s counsel, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, said orally, “Here it is just criticism… on decisions taken by you in the political arena… prima facie, they are only criticism of political decision… it is an attack or critique.”