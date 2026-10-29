‘Centre stopped work abruptly’: Agency tasked to remove debris from Delhi Race Club moves High Court

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering... Read More
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With the 53-acre Delhi Race Club now in the Centre’s possession, an agency engaged by the club in September to dispose of debris and other materials on its premises has moved the Delhi High Court, objecting to the Centre and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) “abruptly” stopping it from removing those from the site.
The agency, M/s Jumbo Cranes, was awarded a contract of Rs 1.38 crore by the club to dispose of sheds, structures, stables, materials from the erstwhile betting arena, vehicles, furniture and fixtures, other scrap as well as race track equipment. The firm started the work on September 30, deploying cranes, labour and vehicles. However, on October 16, the Land and Development Office (L&DO) and the CPWD allegedly stopped it from carrying out the work “abruptly”, without any prior notice.
The agency will now only be able to resume work after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions, which came into effect on October 21 in light of the deteriorating air quality, are eased.
The plea by the agency was heard by Justice Amit Mahajan on Thursday. The court, taking note of the GRAP restrictions currently in place, asked the agency, along with the L&DO and the CPWD, to conduct a joint inspection of the site and make a list of the inventory left on the site. The court also asked the respondent parties — the L&DO, the CPWD and the Delhi Race Club — to file their response by the next date of hearing on January 13.
According to the agency’s assessment, it has so far removed approximately 15% of the material from the club premises. As per M/s Jumbo Cranes, the work related to lifting and removal of dismantled materials were delayed “on account of the restrictions imposed on movement and access in the Lutyens’ Zone area in connection with the CJP protest”. As per the firm, the restrictions “impeded the movement and deployment of the resources necessary for lifting and transporting the dismantled material”.