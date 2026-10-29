‘Centre stopped work abruptly’: Agency tasked to remove debris from Delhi Race Club moves High Court

With the 53-acre Delhi Race Club now in the Centre’s possession, an agency engaged by the club in September to dispose of debris and other materials on its premises has moved the Delhi High Court, objecting to the Centre and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) “abruptly” stopping it from removing those from the site.

The agency, M/s Jumbo Cranes, was awarded a contract of Rs 1.38 crore by the club to dispose of sheds, structures, stables, materials from the erstwhile betting arena, vehicles, furniture and fixtures, other scrap as well as race track equipment. The firm started the work on September 30, deploying cranes, labour and vehicles. However, on October 16, the Land and Development Office (L&DO) and the CPWD allegedly stopped it from carrying out the work “abruptly”, without any prior notice.