RAC ticket cancelled without intimation, law student to get Rs 25,000 from Railways

A student won a payout of Rs 25,000 after the Malappuram District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission held the Central Railway guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for automatically cancelling a passenger’s RAC ticket without prior intimation and deducting Rs 65 as clerkage charges without explaining the cancellation.

President Mohandasan K, Member Preethi Sivaraman C, and Member Mohamed Ismayil CV were hearing a complaint filed by a man who was forced to book another ticket for a train journey from Mumbai to Malappuram, Kerala, because his earlier ticket was downgraded from RAC 44 to WL 1 and was later automatically cancelled.

“Cancellation of the ticket, particularly when the journey was necessitated by an emergency, would have caused considerable inconvenience and hardship to him. The complainant (the man) has further stated that owing to the cancellation of the original ticket, he was compelled to book another ticket and travel in the very same train. Thus, the inconvenience caused to the complainant was not merely a consequence of the cancellation of the ticket, but also resulted in an additional financial burden,” the August 17 order read.

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The man claimed he was a law student at KC Law College, Mumbai, and that, due to an emergency, he wanted to return to Kerala, for which he booked a train ticket through the IRCTC app, and at the time of booking, the ticket status was RAC 44, but after the chart was prepared, the status was changed to WL 1.

The man stated that he was not able to travel because of the change in the status of the ticket and that he came to know, after an enquiry made under the RTI Act, that there was no such policy of downgrading a confirmed/RAC ticket to a waiting-list ticket in the Railways.

The man contended that both the Railways and the IRCTC did not give any explanation regarding the downgrading of the ticket and, because the ticket status was changed, the ticket fare that was refunded was also less because clerkage charges were deducted, even though the entire situation was created by the Railways and the IRCTC.

‘RAC status’

Advocate Krishna Kumar KM, appearing for the Central Railway, argued that as per the guidelines of IRCTC and the Railway Board, an RAC ticket could not be seen as a confirmed ticket until the preparation of the reservation chart and that the RAC status was subject to availability of accommodation in the coach.

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The counsel also denied the existence of any policy of ticket downgrading in railways. The counsel submitted that deducting clerkage charges was a uniform policy and was neither discriminatory nor arbitrary.

Advocate Jaison Thomas, appearing for IRCTC, argued that railway and IRCTC were separate entities and that its role was limited to sale of tickets through its online platform and that it can’t be held responsible for matters relating to seat allotment, preparation of charts, automatic cancellation of waitlisted tickets or refund rules.

The counsel submitted that, as per IRCTC, at the time of booking, the ticket was in Waiting List No 77 and after the chart was prepared, the ticket remained at Waiting List No 1, because of which no berth was given to the man. The counsel stated that the Railways website itself had a caution under the PNR status facility that until the final chart was prepared, the ticket status might be upgraded or downgraded.

The counsel contended that the IRCTC did not guarantee confirmation of the coach or berth since such allotment was done by the railway and that this information was “expressly” given in the terms and conditions of the IRCTC website.

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‘Unfair trade practice’

The district commission noted that the man had asked in the RTI application whether “an RAC ticket enables a passenger to travel in a train”, which was answered that yes, one can travel with a sitting accommodation. While evaluating the evidence, the commission noticed that in the copies of the e-ticket, at the time of booking, the status was shown as WL 77 and the current status was RAC 44.

The commission also saw in the e-ticket copies that later on, while the booking status remained WL 77, the current status was WL 1, and the chart had not been prepared, and finally the current status column reflected the ticket as ‘cancelled’.

According to the order, the Central Railway had also replied in the RTI application that 3A Coach was replaced by 3E due to unavoidable reasons, and confirmed passengers were reallocated to 3E. The consumer commission also noted that the customer support of the Railways had told the man that, due to operational feasibility, a few coaches were detached from the train, which resulted in the change in reservation status.

The bench observed that the man had constantly contended that the ticket was automatically cancelled and that he had booked another ticket on the same train by paying more than the original fare. Accordingly, the district commission held the Central Railways liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and ordered it to pay Rs 20,000 to the man as compensation, along with Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

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IRCTC was not considered to be at fault by the commission because it was a website for booking tickets and did not deal with berth allocation, chart preparation, or automatic cancellation.

Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of Railways to ensure proper services to its customers and emphasises that the concerns of consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.

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