Quota misuse for NEET-PG seats? SC seeks report from Haryana on students’ conversion to Buddhism

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Haryana chief secretary to furnish information regarding the alleged religious conversion of two general category students who approached it seeking admission for a post-graduate medical course under the Buddhist minority quota, claiming that they had converted to Buddhism.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, presiding over a two-judge bench, expressed doubts over the students’ version and wondered if it was not a fraudulent attempt to gain admission.

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing petitions by the two students who sought its intervention for admission under the Buddhist minority quota at the Uttar Pradesh-based Subharti Medical College, a Buddhist minority educational institution.