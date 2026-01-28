Quota misuse for NEET-PG seats? SC seeks report from Haryana on students’ conversion to Buddhism

Two students approached the Supreme Court, seeking admission to a post-graduate medical course at a Uttar Pradesh-based college under the Buddhist minority quota.

google-preferred-btn
Members of Rastriya Chatra Panchayat hold a protest against New UGC act and demanding to roll back New UGC act, in Lucknow on wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)Members of Rastriya Chatra Panchayat hold a protest against New UGC act and demanding to roll back New UGC act, in Lucknow on wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Haryana chief secretary to furnish information regarding the alleged religious conversion of two general category students who approached it seeking admission for a post-graduate medical course under the Buddhist minority quota, claiming that they had converted to Buddhism.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, presiding over a two-judge bench, expressed doubts over the students’ version and wondered if it was not a fraudulent attempt to gain admission.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, presiding over a two-judge bench, expressed doubts over the students’ version and wondered if it was not a fraudulent attempt to gain admission. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, presiding over a two-judge bench, expressed doubts over the students’ version and wondered if it was not a fraudulent attempt to gain admission. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Also Read | Explained: Haryana govt’s anti-conversion Bill, its provisions and Opposition’s objections

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing petitions by the two students who sought its intervention for admission under the Buddhist minority quota at the Uttar Pradesh-based Subharti Medical College, a Buddhist minority educational institution.

In support of their claim, the duo produced certificates issued by a sub-divisional officer (SDO) that showed they were members of the Buddhist community.

Noting that they belonged to the Punia caste, the CJI said Punia can be Scheduled Caste or general category Jat. To this, the petitioners’ counsel said they were Jats. “Then, how you become (minority)?” the CJI asked.

The CJI added, “This is another way of fraud…you want to snatch the rights of some genuine bona fide minority…you are one of the richest, best located, upper caste communities…holding agricultural lands and having facilities…you should be proud of your merit…instead of taking the rights of who are actually deprived…”

Noting that they belonged to the Punia caste, the CJI said Punia can be Scheduled Caste or general category Jat. To this, the petitioners’ counsel said they were Jats. “Then, how you become (minority)?” the CJI asked. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Noting that they belonged to the Punia caste, the CJI said Punia can be Scheduled Caste or general category Jat. To this, the petitioners’ counsel said they were Jats. “Then, how you become (minority)?” the CJI asked. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The court also noted that while applying for NEET-PG, the petitioners had claimed to be general category candidates and not from the Economically Weaker Section and said the matter required a deeper investigation.

Story continues below this ad

“We have ascertained from the counsel that the candidates are actually born as general category candidates. It appears that the issuance of certificates by SDO requires a deeper probe by the higher authorities, especially in light of the fact that in NEET-PG 2025, candidates appeared as general category candidates, and they further categorically mentioned that they do not belong to the Economically Weaker Section of society. Then how do they become candidates belonging to the minority community?” the bench said in its order.

It asked the chief secretary to furnish details in this regard in two weeks.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Ajit Pawar plane crash
Sanjay Gandhi, YSR, to Ajit Pawar: Political deaths in crashes and how they reshaped politics
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh's net worth, humble lifestyle, and plans after retirement from playback singing.
Arijit Singh lives in native village, kids go to local school despite Rs 400 cr net worth: How singer's humble life explains shock retirement
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
urinary
'Her pelvis had fractured': Orthopaedic surgeon shares case of woman with lower abdomen pain mistaken as period ache
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT
Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
'Her pelvis had fractured': Orthopaedic surgeon shares case of woman with lower abdomen pain mistaken as period ache
urinary
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
'Biggest torture you can give yourself': IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis
Ira Singhal stressed that UPSC exam preparations have a “terrible” effect on aspirants’ mental health
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
engineer working during bike ride
Khaby Lame, world's most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement