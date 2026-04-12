Quality of legal system crucial in making India USD 10-trillion economy, says CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday said the quality of the legal system will be a crucial factor in India’s goal of becoming a USD 10-trillion economy.

Speaking on the topic ‘Legal Reform Roadmap to a $10 Trillion Bharat’ at the ‘National Rule of Law Convention 2026’ organised by the Bar Association of India in the Capital, CJI Kant said: “A 10-trillion-dollar Bharat will not be built by capital or policy alone. It will be built, in no small part, by the quality of the legal system that upholds the rule of law and the promises on which all of that depends.”

“The legal foundations supporting India’s growth over the last three decades were shaped for a relatively simpler economic moment” but “the liberalisation of the 1990s triggered growth, expanded the middle class, and created a sense of economic confidence that the country had not experienced since Independence,” the CJI said. “We must, however, be mindful that the legal functions that sustained that phase, such as enforcing contracts, registering property and resolving disputes, were sufficient for a different era of commerce.”

CJI Kant said reaching USD 10-trillion economy requires attracting capital of a very different kind. “This is capital that is patient, long-term and dependent on institutional reliability, whether it is a pension fund investing in infrastructure, a technology company transferring proprietary know-how, or a global manufacturer establishing an integrated supply chain. These are not short-term bets. They are commitments that unfold over time.”

He said what such investors seek before they commit is, in essence, pretty simple, though demanding in practice. “They need to know whether the legal system governing their investment will remain honest, consistent, and predictable over the years of their commitment” and “at its core, the question is one of trust”.

The CJI said, “The commercial laws have served us well, and the foundations they provide remain sound. But the legitimacy of law lies in its ability to remain responsive to the society it governs. There is no need to discard the existing one. It is to enable the existing framework to grow, so that it protects not just the moment of agreement, but the full life of the relationship.”

He also highlighted the importance of treating technology as part of the legal system.

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“I believe technology must be treated as part of the legal systems, as part of its core infrastructure, not as an optional upgrade. Digital case management, AI-assisted research tools and electronic postings directly affect the speed, accessibility and cost of justice,” the CJI said, adding, “But of course, human judgment must remain at its core. The objective is to remove every avoidable obstacle between a legitimate claim and its fair resolution.”

CJI Surya Kant also emphasised the role of the bar in realising the goal, saying the commercial jurisprudence, over the years, had seen a sustained engagement between the bar and the bench and its next phase would require the same quality of effort, collaboration and commitment between both sides.