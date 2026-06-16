Theatre to pay Rs 5,000 compensation after lawyer watches ‘Pushpa 2’ with no AC

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad, has directed a cinema theatre in Telangana to refund a moviegoer’s ticket amount and pay Rs 5,000 after the complainant, a lawyer, alleged that the air-cooling system in the theatre was not functioning during a screening of the movie-Pushpa 2.

A bench of president Vakkanti Narasimha Rao and members P V T R Jawahar Babu and D Sreedevi held the theatre liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

“That the material available on the record and the inconsistent dual stand taken by the opposite party it self-sufficient to prove that the opposite party made the complainant and his family members to suffer while watching the movie and thus held responsible for the acts of deficiency and unfair trade practice,” the bench observed in its order dated May 20.