Punjab woman gets ‘broken’ diamond ring under ‘kitty scheme’, wins exchange, payout

The commission found that the complainant had paid the full amount for the diamond ring. (AI-generated Image)

The Ropar District Consumer Commission has directed a jewellery showroom to exchange a defective diamond ring sold under a monthly kitty scheme to a 51-year-old woman. The commission held that the company could not refuse exchange or demand fresh charges when the defect was not attributable to the consumer.

Dealing with a woman’s plea, a bench of president Kuljit Pal Singh and Ranvir Kaur also directed the jewellery showroom to pay Rs 10,000 lump sum as compensation and litigation expenses to the complainant.

“As the item/product was defective, but the opposite party refused an exchange, paying no heed to the requests of the complainant, and since full payment was made, they/Ops can not deny an exchange or impose new charges like stone cost again, especially when the defect is not the fault of the complainant,” the commission said on September 2.