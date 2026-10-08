Punjab: Supreme Court sets aside polls in 50 wards, orders re-elections in six weeks

The Supreme Court has set aside the elections to 50 wards in Punjab after a fact-finding commission appointed by it found “widespread obstruction during the nomination process, whereby nomination papers were snatched, torn or destroyed, and candidates were assaulted, detained or threatened” in the local body polls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana ordered fresh elections in 50 wards — 28 in Patiala district and 22 in Moga. “…the Commission found 50 ward elections to be vitiated and deserving of being set aside. We accept the recommendations and direct that fresh elections be conducted in the relevant 50 wards…The entire process of re-election shall be completed within 6 weeks,” the bench ordered. In the September 28 order, which was made available Wednesday, the bench took note of the fact that Kapil Sibal, appearing for the State of Punjab “states that the State has no objection to the acceptance of the recommendations made by the Commission”.