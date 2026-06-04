Court pulls up Punjab State Power Corporation for recovering Rs 9.20 lakh from disabled clerk’s retiral dues

The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the corporation to complete the exercise of re-fixation of pension of retired disabled clerk and release all consequential arrears within three months. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently pulled up Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, holding that recovery of Rs 9.20 lakh from the retiral dues of a disabled employee for not passing a computer literacy test was impermissible where applicable policies granted exemption from such tests.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, while hearing a plea filed by retired clerk Joga Singh, said that the corporation is “expected” to ensure due compliance and should not compel similarly situated disabled employees to approach this court for identical reliefs.

“Once exemption from passing the computer literacy test/typing test is available to a disabled employee in accordance with the applicable instructions and policy decisions, denial of consequential service benefits or recovery from retiral dues on account of non-qualification of such test would be wholly impermissible,” the May 29 order read.