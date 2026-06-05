‘Punjab Police, jail authorities defied high court order’: SAD worker’s father moves contempt petition

Petitioner claims his son was not released despite the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order; the matter is likely to come up for hearing today.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
4 min readChandigarhJun 5, 2026 02:03 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana HCFile photo of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
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Days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court declared the arrest of an SAD (Badal) worker illegal and ordered his release, his father Friday moved a contempt petition alleging that the police and jail authorities disobeyed the court’s directions and attempted to re-arrest the detenue. The contempt plea is expected to come up for hearing before the high court later in the day.

The petition has been filed against Naresh Kumar, SHO of Majitha police station, Kamalmeet Singh, DSP, Majitha subdivision, and Rajeev Kumar Arora, Superintendent of Central Jail, Amritsar.

Through advocates Damanbir Singh Sobti, Saurav Bhatia, and Arshdeep Singh Kler, the petitioner, Mukhwant Singh, has sought initiation of contempt proceedings under Sections 10 and 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, alleging deliberate non-compliance with the high court’s June 3 order in a habeas corpus petition.

The controversy stems from an FIR dated May 30, registered at Majitha police station in Amritsar Rural district, in which Mukhwant Singh’s son Jobanpreet Singh was named as an accused. Mukhwant Singh had approached the high court through a habeas corpus petition challenging his son’s arrest and detention, alleging violation of constitutional safeguards and statutory provisions governing arrests.

In its June 3 judgment, the high court held that the initial arrest and detention of Jobanpreet Singh was illegal and in violation of Articles 21 and 22(1) of the Constitution and the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing that he be released forthwith. The court, however, granted liberty to the state to proceed further in accordance with law and after following due process.

Referring to the judgment, the contempt petition notes that the court reiterated the constitutional requirement that an arrested person must be informed of the grounds of arrest.

The high court had observed, “If the grounds of arrest are not informed as soon as may be after the arrest, it would amount to a violation of the fundamental right of the arrestee guaranteed under Article 22(1)… it will amount to a violation of his fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 as well… and the arrest will be rendered illegal.”

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The contempt petition further states that the high court’s order contemplated compliance with the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court in ‘Mihir Rajesh Shah v State of Maharashtra’.

Quoting a paragraph of that judgment, the petition says that where an arrest is rendered illegal, any subsequent application for remand or custody must be moved before a magistrate after supplying written grounds of arrest to the accused and in accordance with principles of natural justice.

According to the petitioner, after the order was uploaded on June 4, family members waited outside Central Jail, Amritsar, expecting Jobanpreet Singh’s release.

The plea alleges that advocate A S Siyali met the jail superintendent and requested compliance with the order, but the detenue was not released on the grounds that the authorities had not received a copy of the judgment. The petition further claims that the superintendent declined a request to verify the order from the high court’s official website.

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The petitioner has also alleged that SHO Naresh Kumar arrived at the jail on the instructions of DSP Kamalmeet Singh and sought to re-arrest Jobanpreet Singh under provisions of the Arms Act.

‘Disclosure statement’

According to the plea, the Arms Act offences had been added to the FIR on the basis of an alleged disclosure statement and recovery effected during police remand. The petition contends that any attempt to secure fresh custody without first approaching a competent magistrate and complying with the procedure outlined by the high court and the Supreme Court amounted to a violation of the June 3 order.

The contempt petition alleges that the respondents acted in concert to frustrate the implementation of the court’s directions and describes their conduct as a “colourable exercise of power to render the order of this Hon’ble Court nugatory”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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