Punjab Police Cooperative ‘land fraud’: HC issues notice to CBI, others on plea for probe

The petition claimed that the society funds were allegedly usurped without any actual land being purchased in return.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the Union Territory Administration, the Punjab government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition filed by The Punjab Police Primary Consumers Cooperative Society Limited.

The registered cooperative body comprising Punjab Police personnel has alleged that senior officials in conspiracy with private builders “fraudulently and illegally transferred” 60 acres of the society’s land in New Chandigarh. The society has sought a CBI inquiry into allegations of embezzlement of funds and the alleged land fraud.

The petition, filed under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution, came up before Justice Jagmohan Bansal, who issued notice of motion for August 20, 2026, while directing the respondents to file their replies after taking instructions in the matter. The petition claimed that the society funds were allegedly usurped without any actual land being purchased in return.