The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the Union Territory Administration, the Punjab government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition filed by The Punjab Police Primary Consumers Cooperative Society Limited.
The registered cooperative body comprising Punjab Police personnel has alleged that senior officials in conspiracy with private builders “fraudulently and illegally transferred” 60 acres of the society’s land in New Chandigarh. The society has sought a CBI inquiry into allegations of embezzlement of funds and the alleged land fraud.
The petition, filed under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution, came up before Justice Jagmohan Bansal, who issued notice of motion for August 20, 2026, while directing the respondents to file their replies after taking instructions in the matter. The petition claimed that the society funds were allegedly usurped without any actual land being purchased in return.
The society has also alleged that a builder was chosen without any tendering process, further raising questions over transparency and the transaction procedure.
It told the court that no FIR was registered so far despite submitting several representations to the senior police officials, including a representation dated August 12, 2023, to the Director General of Police, Punjab and the Senior Superintendent of Police, SAS Nagar.
The petitioner submitted that because “high-ranking officials” are allegedly involved, there is little likelihood of the Punjab Police proceeding impartially in the matter, making CBI intervention necessary. Thus, they argued food a court-monitored Central probe
Advocates Navkiran Singh and Harmeet Singh appeared for the petitioner.
On behalf of the respondents, Himanshu Arora, Additional Standing Counsel, along with junior standing counsel Gaurav Vir Singh Behl, accepted notice for the UT Administration.
Neha Sonawane, Deputy Advocate General, appeared for the State of Punjab and advocate Prateek Gupta represented the CBI.
The matter will now be taken up on August 20, when the respondents are expected to place their stand before the court.