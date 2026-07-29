HC puts Punjab pharmacist recruitment on hold over alleged hi-tech cheating racket

The petition challenges the examination conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on July 19 pursuant to Advertisement No. BFU-26/20 dated June 11, 2026. (File image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice on a petition seeking cancellation of the written examination for recruitment to 454 Pharmacist (Pharmacy Officer), Group C posts in the Punjab Health and Family Welfare Department, following allegations that an organised inter-state cheating racket had compromised the test.

Hearing a writ petition filed by four candidates, Justice Sandeep Moudgil directed that the further selection process would remain subject to the outcome of the case.

The petition challenges the examination conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on July 19 pursuant to Advertisement No. BFU-26/20 dated June 11, 2026. The petitioners, belonging to the Backward Class, Scheduled Caste and Economically Weaker Section categories, alleged that the examination had been rendered unfair by a sophisticated cheating network using concealed electronic devices.