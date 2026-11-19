The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) recruitment process after candidates challenged the results of the main examination, alleging that eligibility rules were changed midway and that the selection pattern pointed to possible irregularities at some examination centres.

The court said it would issue a detailed order.

The legal challenge, led by a petition filed by 26 candidates, questioned the manner in which the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) conducted the recruitment for 322 posts. Four other petitions concerning the same examination are also pending before the High Court.

Punjabi requirement dropped

The candidates have sought cancellation of the results declared on November 4 and an independent probe into the entire selection process. They have also asked the court to summon the complete examination record, including details of candidates, their eligibility, and the evaluation process.