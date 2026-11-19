Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly ex... Read More
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) recruitment process after candidates challenged the results of the main examination, alleging that eligibility rules were changed midway and that the selection pattern pointed to possible irregularities at some examination centres.
The court said it would issue a detailed order.
The legal challenge, led by a petition filed by 26 candidates, questioned the manner in which the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) conducted the recruitment for 322 posts. Four other petitions concerning the same examination are also pending before the High Court.
The candidates have sought cancellation of the results declared on November 4 and an independent probe into the entire selection process. They have also asked the court to summon the complete examination record, including details of candidates, their eligibility, and the evaluation process.
Among the principal allegations is that the PPSC diluted the eligibility conditions after issuing the recruitment advertisement on January 3 last year. The original notification made passing Punjabi at the matriculation level mandatory. However, the petitioners alleged, this requirement was subsequently dropped, allowing candidates who had not cleared Punjabi in Class X to participate.
The petitioners have also questioned the commission’s decision to allegedly permit candidates to apply under more than one category, contrary to the original condition restricting an applicant to a single category.
The age criteria are also under scrutiny. According to the petition, candidates who did not meet the prescribed minimum age, as well as those who had crossed the upper age limit, were allowed to appear without any valid orders granting them relaxation.
A key contention concerns the pattern of candidates who qualified for the next stage. The petitioners have flagged groups of candidates with consecutive roll numbers from certain examination centres figuring among those declared successful. They have alleged that the pattern warrants an investigation into possible organised manipulation at these centres.
The manner in which the results were published has also been questioned. The candidates have pointed out that the commission did not make public the marks secured by successful candidates, their categories or category-wise cut-off marks. They contend that the absence of these details has made it difficult to ascertain whether the selection was conducted fairly.