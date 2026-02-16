‘Punjab not part of India’: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to man, cites threat to communal peace

The court observed that the present case was not an exception to permit the extraordinary grant of anticipatory bail to the accused.(Image is generated using AI.)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently denied anticipatory bail to a man accused of endangering communal harmony and peace, observing that the allegations against him were not “a mere expression of views, within the prescribed limits meant for enjoying the freedom of speech.”

Justice Surya Pratap Sing was hearing the bail plea of a man who was allegedly involved with a terrorist organisation know an “Sikh for Justice”(SFJ) that was behind the alleged crime of defacing the wall with anti-state slogans in the vicinity of the R R Thapar College, Samadh Road, Batalad.

No exceptional circumstance exists in the present case to render the petitioner anticipatory bail, the court said.

“The right of custodial interrogation of an accused is a valuable right of the Investigating Agency, and unless extraordinary circumstance exists, such right should not be denied to the Investigating Agency,” the court said on February 10, 2026.