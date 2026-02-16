‘Punjab not part of India’: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to man, cites threat to communal peace

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has denied bail to man accused of writing anti-state slogans on the wall.

Written by: Somya Panwar
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 06:00 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana High CourtThe court observed that the present case was not an exception to permit the extraordinary grant of anticipatory bail to the accused.(Image is generated using AI.)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently denied anticipatory bail to a man accused of endangering communal harmony and peace, observing that the allegations against him were not “a mere expression of views, within the prescribed limits meant for enjoying the freedom of speech.”

Justice Surya Pratap Sing was hearing the bail plea of a man who was allegedly involved with a terrorist organisation know an “Sikh for Justice”(SFJ) that was behind the alleged crime of defacing the wall with anti-state slogans in the vicinity of the R R Thapar College, Samadh Road, Batalad.

Justice Surya Pratap Sing No exceptional circumstance exists in the present case to render the petitioner anticipatory bail, the court said. (Image is enhanced with AI)

“The right of custodial interrogation of an accused is a valuable right of the Investigating Agency,  and unless extraordinary circumstance exists, such right should not be denied to the Investigating Agency,” the court said on February 10, 2026.

‘Not mere expression of views’

  • The allegations against the petitioner, by any standard, are not mere expressions of views, within the prescribed limits meant for enjoying the freedom of speech.
  • The presence of the petitioner in the CCTV footage is contrary to his submission that, except for the disclosure statement of the co-accused, there is no other legally admissible evidence against the petitioner.
  • The petitioner’s anticipatory bail will be a denial of the opportunity to the Investigation Agency to interrogate the petitioner.
  • Custodial interrogation is the right of the Investigating Agency and should not be denied unless extraordinary circumstances exist.
  • Considering the gravity of the offence, no exceptional circumstance exists in the present case to render the petitioner anticipatory bail.
  • Thus, the petition is dismissed.

‘No nexus with the crime’

  • Advocate Deepak Arora, counsel of the petitioner, argued that the petitioner was innocent and had no nexus with the commission of the crime.
  • He further stated that the petitioner was being harassed by the police merely based on a disclosure statement by the co-accused.
  • He contended that there was no legally admissible evidence collected by the Investigating Agency against the petitioner.

‘Threatening communal harmony and peace’

  • Eklavya Darshi, deputy advocate general for the state, submitted that the allegations against the petitioner were very serious in nature.
  • He further emphasised petitioner was part of the machinery working against the state and threatened the communal harmony and peace of the nation.
  • He also contended that the CCTV footage would prove the nexus between the petitioner and the commission of the crime during the trial.
  • Consequently, in order to find the requisite elements behind the offence, the petitioner’s interrogation is necessary.

Background: ‘Punjab is not a part of India’

  • An FIR was reported by the sub-inspector against a terrorist organisation known as “Sikh for Justice” (SFJ) that was allegedly behind the incident where slogans against the state were written on the walls near R R Thapar College, Samdh Road.
  • The police officer reported that the slogans written as “Khalistan SFJ Zindabad” and “Punjab is not a part of India”, and thirdly that “those spreading Hindu extremism must leave Punjab by October 19.”
  • Allegedly derogatory remarks for the Home Minister of India, the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab were also made in the slogans.
  • An FIR was lodged, and an investigation was taken up.
  • The petitioner was alleged to have written the slogans and was identified in CCTV footage.

Precedents referred:

  • Srikant Upadhyay v State of Bihar 2024 SCC, the power to grant anticipatory bail is extraordinary, and irrespective of bail being a rule held in several cases, it cannot be said that anticipatory bail is a rule. It was further observed that the grant of interim protection to the accused in serious cases may lead to miscarriage of justice and may hamper the investigation.
  • Nikita Vishwajeet Jadhav v The State of Maharashtra 2024, observed that anticipatory bail is an exception and ought not be granted routinely. There must exist strong reasons for extending this bail to a person accused of grave offences.
  • Gurbaksh Singh Sibba v State of Punjab 1980 SCC, observed that the power under Section 438, Criminal Procedure Code, is of an extraordinary character and must be exercised sparingly in exceptional cases only.

Conclusion

  • The court is of the view that, considering the gravity of the offence, the denial of the right of custodial interrogation to the investigating Agency would hamper the investigation.
  • The court also observed that the present case was not an exception to permit the extraordinary grant of anticipatory bail to the accused.
  • Thus, the court held that the petition for anticipatory bail is devoid of merit and deserves dismissal.

 

