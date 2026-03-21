High court widens ‘near relative’ scope to include mother-in-law in kidney swap

In a significant ruling aimed at saving lives amid changing family dynamics, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that a mother-in-law qualifies as a “near relative” under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, for paired kidney swap donations.
Justice Jagmohan Bansal, in a detailed order dated March 19, disposed of two consolidated writ petitions against the Union of India and PGIMER, Chandigarh.
The petitioners, Anil Kumar and Harjit Singh, suffering from end-stage kidney disease and dependent on dialysis, had sought approval for a kidney swap after direct donations from their intended family members proved medically incompatible due to blood group mismatches and other factors. While Kumar’s mother-in-law, Meena Devi, had volunteered to donate her kidney, Singh’s wife had agreed to donate hers. The two unrelated families agreed to swap donors to enable compatible transplants.
The Authorisation Committee rejected the proposal solely on the ground that a mother-in-law does not fall within the statutory definition of “near relative” under Section 2(i) of the 1994 Act, which lists spouse, son, daughter, father, mother, brother, sister, grandfather, grandmother, grandson and granddaughter. Section 9(3-A) and Rule 7(4) of the 2014 Rules permit swap donations only if donors are near relatives of their respective intended recipients before the swap.
Challenging the rejection, the petitioners argued for a purposive interpretation of the law, citing precedents and the realities of modern urban nuclear families with fewer traditional relatives available or fit to donate.
The court accepted this view, emphasising that the definition uses the word “means” rather than “means and includes”, allowing flexibility based on context, the Act’s objective and prevailing circumstances. It relied on Supreme Court judgments, including Executive Engineer v. Sri Seetaram Rice Mill (2012) on purposive construction and K V Muthu v. Angamuthu Ammal (1997) on contextual expansion of definitions when prefixed by “unless the context otherwise requires”.
Justice Bansal observed that in today’s urban India, families often have one or two children, and grandparents are rarely in a position to donate due to age-related ailments. A narrow reading, he said, would frustrate the Act’s life-saving purpose, cause prolonged suffering, dialysis burdens and resource drain, and lead to avoidable loss of life over technicalities.
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The bench noted that the Act already permits non-relative donations under Section 9(3) with committee approval if no commercial elements exist, and the petitioners met the safeguards under Rule 7(3), including absence of payment, genuine motivation, no touts, no addiction and financial parity. However, it preferred expanding “near relative” for swaps under Section 9(3-A) to align with the remedial intent.
Directing PGIMER to proceed with the transplantation, subject to other legal and medical formalities, the court stressed that voluntary, non-commercial swaps among consenting adults should not be blocked when they can restore normal lives, especially for middle-aged patients with families.
Why did the high court rule this way?
The court did not change the law but interpreted it in a practical, purpose-driven way. The key reasons are:
Meaning of “means” is not always rigid—Although Section 2(i) uses the word “means”, the court held this does not automatically make the list completely closed. Relying on Supreme Court precedent, it said definitions must still be read in light of the purpose of the law and real-world situations.
Definitions can change with context—The Act begins with “unless the context otherwise requires”. This allows some flexibility. The court cited precedent to show that definitions can be expanded where required to meet the law’s objective.
Changing family structures matter—The court noted that in present-day India, especially in nuclear families, the pool of eligible donors is limited. Older relatives are often medically unfit. Excluding close relations, like a mother-in-law, reduces genuine transplant options.
Core aim of the law—The 1994 Act is meant to promote organ donation while preventing commercial trade. It is not intended to block genuine, voluntary donations between consenting adults. A narrow reading would defeat this purpose and risk loss of life.
Swap provision is meant to enable transplants—Section 9(3-A) exists precisely to deal with medical incompatibility. Denying swaps on a technical reading of “near relative” would undermine this provision.
Even unrelated donations are allowed with safeguards—Under Section 9(3), donations from non-near relatives are permitted after strict scrutiny to rule out commercial motives. The court noted that the present case satisfied these safeguards, reinforcing that there was no misuse.
Human and practical considerations—The patients were on long-term dialysis, facing financial and physical strain. Allowing the swap would restore health and reduce burden on families and the healthcare system. The court preferred an interpretation that supports life-saving outcomes over one that creates avoidable barriers.
Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US.
With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath.
Professional Background & Expertise
A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius
Her key focus areas include:
Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights.
International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila.
Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance:
1. Environment & Governance
"‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land.
"High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections.
2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare
"HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019.
"Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling.
"HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits.
3. Human Rights & Identity
"As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament.
"Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices.
Signature Beats
Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context.
Contact
@grewal_sharma on X
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