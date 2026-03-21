High court widens ‘near relative’ scope to include mother-in-law in kidney swap

Justice Bansal observed that in today’s urban India, families often have one or two children, and grandparents are rarely in a position to donate due to age-related ailments. (File Photo)

In a significant ruling aimed at saving lives amid changing family dynamics, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that a mother-in-law qualifies as a “near relative” under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, for paired kidney swap donations.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal, in a detailed order dated March 19, disposed of two consolidated writ petitions against the Union of India and PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The petitioners, Anil Kumar and Harjit Singh, suffering from end-stage kidney disease and dependent on dialysis, had sought approval for a kidney swap after direct donations from their intended family members proved medically incompatible due to blood group mismatches and other factors. While Kumar’s mother-in-law, Meena Devi, had volunteered to donate her kidney, Singh’s wife had agreed to donate hers. The two unrelated families agreed to swap donors to enable compatible transplants.