Punjab High Court seeks Centre’s reply by Friday on denial of clearance for Mann’s France visit

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday sought the Centre’s response by Friday morning to a petition by the Punjab government challenging the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) decision to deny political clearance for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s proposed visit to France, allegedly without assigning any reason.

The state government had sought an urgent hearing as the delegation led by Mann was scheduled to leave on Thursday. Mann was to be accompanied by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary to attend SIAL Paris 2026, an international food exhibition scheduled from October 17 to 21, to promote Punjab’s agricultural and food-processing products in international markets.

According to the petition, the Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Markfed) had been allotted a stall at the India Pavilion of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

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The state government said it had written to the MEA on September 3 and 8 seeking political clearance and submitted an online application on September 9. Administrative approval and cadre clearance had been obtained, and the Indian mission in France had been consulted. Marked was to bear the entire cost of the visit.

However, the MEA portal showed the application as “denied”, without specifying the reasons or giving the state an opportunity to explain its case, the petition said. The government has sought the quashing of the decision and appropriate relief to enable the delegation to undertake the visit.

The latest denial has reignited the dispute between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and the BJP-led Centre over foreign travel by the chief minister.

In September 2026, the Centre again denied clearance for Mann to visit Japan to watch the Indian men’s hockey team during the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The invitation had come from the Asian Hockey Federation. The Centre cited security concerns and logistical challenges in protecting a chief minister at a major international sporting event.

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Prior to that, in February 2026, Mann’s proposed investment tour to the Netherlands and the Czech Republic was called off after clearance failed to arrive before the scheduled departure. The MEA granted approval only after the programme had been cancelled.

In January 2026 too, the MEA denied clearance for a proposed investment outreach tour to the United Kingdom and Israel by Mann and Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora. The delegation was to meet prospective investors ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit.

In August 2024, the Centre had denied Mann political clearance to visit Paris from August 3 to 9 to watch the Indian men’s hockey team at the Olympics. The Centre cited security concerns, including the difficulty of arranging protection for a Z-plus protectee at short notice.

Mann has undertaken overseas visits after receiving clearance. In December 2025, he led a Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea to attract investment ahead of the state’s investors’ summit.