Punjab High Court seeks Centre’s reply by Friday on denial of clearance for Mann’s France visit

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The delegation led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was scheduled to leave on Thursday.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhOct 15, 2026 08:18 PM IST
Mann was to be accompanied by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary to attend SIAL Paris 2026, an international food exhibition scheduled from October 17 to 21, to promote Punjab’s agricultural and food-processing products in international markets. (ANI Photo)Mann was to be accompanied by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary to attend SIAL Paris 2026, an international food exhibition scheduled from October 17 to 21, to promote Punjab’s agricultural and food-processing products in international markets. (ANI Photo)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday sought the Centre’s response by Friday morning to a petition by the Punjab government challenging the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) decision to deny political clearance for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s proposed visit to France, allegedly without assigning any reason.

The state government had sought an urgent hearing as the delegation led by Mann was scheduled to leave on Thursday. Mann was to be accompanied by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary to attend SIAL Paris 2026, an international food exhibition scheduled from October 17 to 21, to promote Punjab’s agricultural and food-processing products in international markets.

According to the petition, the Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Markfed) had been allotted a stall at the India Pavilion of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

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The state government said it had written to the MEA on September 3 and 8 seeking political clearance and submitted an online application on September 9. Administrative approval and cadre clearance had been obtained, and the Indian mission in France had been consulted. Marked was to bear the entire cost of the visit.

However, the MEA portal showed the application as “denied”, without specifying the reasons or giving the state an opportunity to explain its case, the petition said. The government has sought the quashing of the decision and appropriate relief to enable the delegation to undertake the visit.

The latest denial has reignited the dispute between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and the BJP-led Centre over foreign travel by the chief minister.

In September 2026, the Centre again denied clearance for Mann to visit Japan to watch the Indian men’s hockey team during the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The invitation had come from the Asian Hockey Federation. The Centre cited security concerns and logistical challenges in protecting a chief minister at a major international sporting event.

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Also Read | Past rejections by Centre cast shadow over Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s proposed Europe visit

Prior to that, in February 2026, Mann’s proposed investment tour to the Netherlands and the Czech Republic was called off after clearance failed to arrive before the scheduled departure. The MEA granted approval only after the programme had been cancelled.

In January 2026 too, the MEA denied clearance for a proposed investment outreach tour to the United Kingdom and Israel by Mann and Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora. The delegation was to meet prospective investors ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit.

In August 2024, the Centre had denied Mann political clearance to visit Paris from August 3 to 9 to watch the Indian men’s hockey team at the Olympics. The Centre cited security concerns, including the difficulty of arranging protection for a Z-plus protectee at short notice.

Mann has undertaken overseas visits after receiving clearance. In December 2025, he led a Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea to attract investment ahead of the state’s investors’ summit.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

 

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