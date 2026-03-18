Hand over probe into Rs 3.2-cr digital arrest fraud to CBI, high court directs Punjab

Transfer ordered despite completion of probe; court says IT Act cases require central agency intervention.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhMar 18, 2026 08:20 PM IST
Punjab high courtThe High Court relied on a recent Supreme Court order that mandates wider CBI involvement in cybercrime cases across the country. (File Photo)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Punjab government to hand over the investigation into Rs 3.2-crore digital arrest cyber fraud case registered in Jalandhar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court held that the case need to be investigated by the CBI as per the Supreme Court’s recent directions on tackling organised cybercrime.

Allowing a petition filed by Sukhmander Singh, a retired chief engineer of PSPCL who allegedly lost Rs 3.2 crore in digital fraud, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi ordered the State of Punjab to “hand over the investigation… to the Central Bureau of Investigation forthwith” in FIR No. 25 dated June 16, 2025, registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Jalandhar”.

Though the ruling came on Tuesday, the written order was released on Wednesday.

The High Court relied on a recent Supreme Court order that mandates wider CBI involvement in cybercrime cases across the country. Referring to the ruling, the court noted that “all the State Governments and the Union Territories are directed that wherever an FIR has been registered… along with the Information Technology Act, 2000, sanction… shall be accorded so that the CBI can undertake a comprehensive action… on a pan India basis.”

Justice Bedi observed that the directions clearly applied to the present case, which involved offences under both penal law and the Information Technology Act.

The State argued that the investigation had already been completed and a final report filed, but conceded that the Supreme Court’s directions would still apply.

According to the petition, the case relates to an alleged large-scale organised cyber fraud in which the petitioner was targeted through a so-called “digital arrest” scam.

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The fraudsters allegedly impersonated police, Reserve Bank of India and government officials, threatening the petitioner with false criminal charges and coercing him into transferring Rs 3.2 crore through multiple RTGS transactions from his State Bank of India pension account between May 9 and June 16, 2025.

The petition said forged Reserve Bank of India documents, fabricated arrest warrants and sustained video surveillance were used to intimidate the victim into making the transfers.

Limited recovery, wider network suspected

The petitioner contended that despite the registration of the FIR, the local cybercrime police had failed to conduct an effective investigation. Only about Rs 2.47 lakh had been traced and ordered to be released, while the bulk of the amount remained untraced.

It was further submitted that the fraud involved multiple bank accounts across different states, pointing to a wider network that required investigation by a specialised central agency.

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The petition also challenged the freezing of the petitioner’s pension account, alleging that it was done without notice and deprived him of his sole source of livelihood.

Disposing of the petition, the High Court granted liberty to the petitioner to seek any further relief before the appropriate forum in accordance with law.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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