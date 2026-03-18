Hand over probe into Rs 3.2-cr digital arrest fraud to CBI, high court directs Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Punjab government to hand over the investigation into Rs 3.2-crore digital arrest cyber fraud case registered in Jalandhar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court held that the case need to be investigated by the CBI as per the Supreme Court’s recent directions on tackling organised cybercrime.

Allowing a petition filed by Sukhmander Singh, a retired chief engineer of PSPCL who allegedly lost Rs 3.2 crore in digital fraud, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi ordered the State of Punjab to “hand over the investigation… to the Central Bureau of Investigation forthwith” in FIR No. 25 dated June 16, 2025, registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Jalandhar”.

Though the ruling came on Tuesday, the written order was released on Wednesday.

The High Court relied on a recent Supreme Court order that mandates wider CBI involvement in cybercrime cases across the country. Referring to the ruling, the court noted that “all the State Governments and the Union Territories are directed that wherever an FIR has been registered… along with the Information Technology Act, 2000, sanction… shall be accorded so that the CBI can undertake a comprehensive action… on a pan India basis.”

Justice Bedi observed that the directions clearly applied to the present case, which involved offences under both penal law and the Information Technology Act.

The State argued that the investigation had already been completed and a final report filed, but conceded that the Supreme Court’s directions would still apply.

According to the petition, the case relates to an alleged large-scale organised cyber fraud in which the petitioner was targeted through a so-called “digital arrest” scam.

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The fraudsters allegedly impersonated police, Reserve Bank of India and government officials, threatening the petitioner with false criminal charges and coercing him into transferring Rs 3.2 crore through multiple RTGS transactions from his State Bank of India pension account between May 9 and June 16, 2025.

The petition said forged Reserve Bank of India documents, fabricated arrest warrants and sustained video surveillance were used to intimidate the victim into making the transfers.

Limited recovery, wider network suspected

The petitioner contended that despite the registration of the FIR, the local cybercrime police had failed to conduct an effective investigation. Only about Rs 2.47 lakh had been traced and ordered to be released, while the bulk of the amount remained untraced.

It was further submitted that the fraud involved multiple bank accounts across different states, pointing to a wider network that required investigation by a specialised central agency.

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The petition also challenged the freezing of the petitioner’s pension account, alleging that it was done without notice and deprived him of his sole source of livelihood.

Disposing of the petition, the High Court granted liberty to the petitioner to seek any further relief before the appropriate forum in accordance with law.