‘Partial refund doesn’t nullify cheating’: Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects pre-arrest bail plea in UK visa fraud case

The petitioner’s behaviour, which included receiving money and avoiding communication, indicates dishonest intention from the start, the Punjab and Haryana High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected the pre-arrest bail application of a woman who allegedly obtained Rs 1.12 lakh for arranging a five-year work permit visa for England, observing that a partial refund of the amount does not by itself nullify the accusations of criminal activities.

Justice Mandeep Pannu was dealing with the bail plea of a woman, Manpreet Kaur, under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), who allegedly induced another woman to pay the amount on the pretext of arranging a five-year work permit visa for England.

Justice Mandeep Pannu heard the bail plea on February 13. Justice Mandeep Pannu heard the bail plea on February 13.

“The argument that the petitioner has refunded Rs 1,00,000/- out of the disputed amount does not, at this stage, dilute the gravity of the allegations, particularly when the offence under Section 420 IPC hinges upon fraudulent and dishonest inducement at the inception. Partial repayment, if any, cannot by itself efface the criminality alleged,” the court said in its February 13 order.