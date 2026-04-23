High court stays maintenance to wife facing trial for bid to murder husband

The husband contended that his wife poured an inflammable liquid on him and set him ablaze and he suffered 45 per cent burns. (Image generated using AI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of a family court order that had granted interim maintenance of Rs 5,000 per month to a woman who is facing trial for allegedly attempting to murder her husband by setting him on fire.

Justice Kirti Singh passed the order Tuesday while issuing notice for May 25, on a criminal revision petition filed by the husband challenging the family court’s order dated August 25, 2025. The high court also condoned a delay of 149 days in filing the revision petition.

The family court at Ludhiana (holding camp court at Khanna) had awarded the interim maintenance under Section 125 CrPC in a petition filed by the wife while the trial for the alleged attempted murder is still pending before the additional sessions judge, Jalandhar.