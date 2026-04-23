High court stays maintenance to wife facing trial for bid to murder husband

Punjab and Haryana high court halts Rs 5,000 monthly award granted by family court, citing husband’s 45 per cent burn injuries from alleged attack

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhApr 23, 2026 07:36 PM IST
In the revision petition, the husband through his lawyer, advocate Loveneet Thakur, contended that the wife had poured an inflammable liquid (spirit chemical) on him and set him ablaze on the intervening night of May 13-14, 2020, while he was sleeping. He suffered 45 per cent burns and remained admitted at CMC Hospital,The husband contended that his wife poured an inflammable liquid on him and set him ablaze and he suffered 45 per cent burns. (Image generated using AI)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of a family court order that had granted interim maintenance of Rs 5,000 per month to a woman who is facing trial for allegedly attempting to murder her husband by setting him on fire.

Justice Kirti Singh passed the order Tuesday while issuing notice for May 25, on a criminal revision petition filed by the husband challenging the family court’s order dated August 25, 2025. The high court also condoned a delay of 149 days in filing the revision petition.

The family court at Ludhiana (holding camp court at Khanna) had awarded the interim maintenance under Section 125 CrPC in a petition filed by the wife while the trial for the alleged attempted murder is still pending before the additional sessions judge, Jalandhar.

In the revision petition, the husband through his lawyer, advocate Loveneet Thakur, contended that the wife had poured an inflammable liquid (spirit chemical) on him and set him ablaze on the intervening night of May 13-14, 2020, while he was sleeping. He suffered 45 per cent burns and remained admitted at CMC Hospital, Ludhiana for more than four months. He has already undergone eight surgeries, with doctors recommending a ninth, and continues to require specialised garments and regular medical care. Advocate Thakur argued that the man is the sole earning member of the family and has been rendered financially and physically incapacitated by the very act for which the wife is facing trial.

An FIR was registered on May 15, 2020, under Sections 307, 326-A and 120-B IPC. The wife remained absconding for over a year despite repeated rejection of her anticipatory bail applications up to the Supreme Court. She was arrested on October 21, 2021, after the high court’s intervention. The trial is still at the stage of evidence.

In the high court, Advocate Thakur submitted that granting maintenance to the wife in these circumstances would amount to rewarding a heinous act of domestic violence and would cause irreparable harm to a victim who is himself struggling with massive medical expenses and loss of livelihood.

The high court has stayed the family court’s maintenance order till the next date of hearing, providing immediate relief to the burn victim.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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