Punjab and Haryana High Court slams govt for leaving Rupnagar teachers in limbo: ‘Can’t keep on temporary rolls for decades’

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: Temporary employees can't be forced to bear the brunt when the state has no qualms about taking advantage of their services, the Punjab and Haryana High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Nangal municipal council case: Highlighting that the state, as a “constitutional employer“, can’t exploit its employees by keeping them on temporary rolls for decades, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently ordered the state to regularise the services of several teachers and staff members who had been working on a contractual basis since 2009.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar was dealing with a plea of several teachers and staff members of Model Senior Secondary School, managed by the municipal council of Nangal, seeking directions to the state to complete the process of regularisation of their services.

“The extended ad-hocism of keeping daily wage workers or contractual employees on temporary rolls for decades while extracting regular work is not only unconstitutional but also undermines equality and dignity,” the court said on February 13.