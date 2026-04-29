Borrower can redeem Gurgaon land, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes Rs 16-crore Indian Bank auction

Court says no rights accrue to the highest bidder until the sale is confirmed; orders refund of Rs 4 crore deposit with 7.5 per cent interest.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhApr 29, 2026 07:32 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana HC GurgaonThe Punjab and Haryana High Court (File photo).
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In a significant ruling, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently allowed a borrower to settle its long-pending loan dues and retain its mortgaged property in Gurgaon, quashing an auction sale conducted by Indian Bank on the ground that the sale had never attained finality.

A division bench of Justices Suvir Sehgal and Deepak Manchanda, while disposing of two connected writ petitions on April 24, held that the highest bidder in the auction did not acquire any legal right over the property as the sale remained subject to confirmation by the bank and the outcome of pending court proceedings.

The order clears the way for RKB Healthcare Private Limited and Sudhir Bajaj to retain the property after paying a fresh one-time settlement amount sanctioned by the bank.

The case dates back to 2011, when RKB Healthcare took a Rs 12 crore loan from Allahabad Bank, now merged with Indian Bank, for setting up a healthcare and wellness centre in Gurgaon. The loan was secured against the company’s properties as well as additional land owned by Sudhir Bajaj in the village of Shikohpur.

After the account turned non-performing in 2016, the bank initiated recovery proceedings, took physical possession of the land in January 2022 and put it up for auction. On March 15, 2022, Value One Retail Private Limited emerged as the highest bidder with an offer of Rs 15.98 crore and deposited 25 per cent of the bid amount, approximately Rs 4 crore.

However, the auction was conducted while litigation initiated by the borrowers was pending before the High Court.

Subsequently, in December 2024, the bank sanctioned a fresh one-time settlement of Rs 12.84 crore, which the borrowers paid in full. Value One Retail challenged the settlement, contending that the property ought to have been transferred to it as the highest bidder.

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Rejecting the plea, the Bench noted that the bank’s acceptance letter expressly made the sale conditional.

“Auction purchaser was issued a letter of acceptance on same day wherein bank clearly stated that sale has been conducted subject to confirmation by bank and subject to outcome of proceedings before the High Court… Though, auction purchaser did deposit 25 per cent of bid amount, but he did so at his own risk. The issuance of acceptance letter or deposit of 25 per cent of bid amount will not vest any right in auction purchaser,” the court said.

Emphasising the legal position, the bench held, “As long as the sale is not confirmed in favour of auction purchaser, he does not acquire any right or interest in auctioned property. There is nothing to stop the bank from entering into an OTS with borrower as long as auction sale is not concluded by issuance of a sale certificate.”

The court also found no evidence of collusion between the borrower and the bank “to defeat the claim of intending purchaser”.

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Quashing the sale notice dated February 3, 2022, and the acceptance letter issued to Value One Retail, the High Court directed Indian Bank to refund Rs 3,99,50,000 deposited by the auction purchaser “along with interest at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of deposit, within a period of one month from today”.

The bank has also been directed to restore physical possession of the mortgaged property to the borrower upon redemption.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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