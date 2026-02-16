Can govt de-regularise job after 3 years? Punjab and Haryana High Court flays ‘arbitrary’ order against appointee

The state must remember that those who serve it at the lowest rungs of administration are entitled not merely to wages, but to dignity secured by the Constitution, the Punjab and Haryana High Court held.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 05:28 PM IST
employee mali chowkidar Punjab and Haryana High CourtAfter appointing a person, the state cannot later retreat behind technicalities to deny him the fruits of that status, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said. (Image generated using AI)
Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Terming the state action “arbitrary” and “discriminatory”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a 1999 order that de-regularised the services of a long-serving employee.

While hearing a plea of a mali-cum-chowkidar (gardener-cum-security guard), who was appointed in 1991, Justice Sandeep Moudgil said that public power, exercised without fairness, degenerates into arbitrariness, which our Constitution firmly forbids.

“When the state confers regular status upon a workman through a declared policy and allows him to serve for years as a regular employee, it cannot later retreat behind technicalities of its own making to deny him the fruits of that status,” the court said on February 13.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil punjab and haryana high court Justice Sandeep Moudgil was hearing the plea of a mali-cum-chowkidar.

The order added that the Constitution is not a parchment of power but a living promise of justice.

Regularised then de-regularised

  • The petitioner, Shri Pal Singh, was appointed as a mali-cum-chowkidar in March 1991 through the Employment Exchange in the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) in Sadhaura, Haryana.
  • In 1996, pursuant to a state policy, his services were regularised, effective from February 1, 1996.
  • However, in August 1999, the joint secretary to the government of Haryana issued an order de-regularising Singh’s services.
  • The state’s primary defense was that the petitioner was appointed by a panchayat samiti—a local body—and therefore did not qualify as a “government employee.”
‘Delay form of denial’

  • Justice, in a constitutional democracy, is not served by postponement.
  • When wages and service benefits are unlawfully withheld, delay itself becomes a form of denial.
  • Once the state itself regularised the petitioner by applying the policy in 1996 and extended all consequential service benefits between 1996 and 1999, it is impermissible for the state to subsequently withdraw the regularisation on the plea of lack of authority in the initial appointment.
  • For over three years after regularisation, the petitioner was treated as a regular employee in all respects.
  • Such prolonged acquiescence by the state creates a legitimate expectation in favour of the petitioner that his service status would not be disturbed.
  • Administrative fairness does not permit the state to undo a settled position after such a lapse of time.
  • Singling out the petitioner for de-regularisation in 1999, while extending protection or continued service to others similarly placed, amounts to hostile discrimination and violates Articles 14 (Right to Equality) and 16 (Equality of opportunity in matters of public employment) of the Constitution of India.
  • The Panchayat Samiti, having been held to be an instrumentality of the state under Article 12 (“the State” includes the Government and Parliament of India and the Government and the Legislature of each of the States and all local or other authorities) of the Constitution, the petitioner was entitled to the full protection of Articles 14 and 16.
  • The selective de-regularisation of the petitioner strikes at the root of equality before law and cannot be sustained.
  • The state, as a model employer, must remember that those who serve it at the lowest rungs of administration are entitled not merely to wages, but to dignity secured by the Constitution.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India's premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions.

 

