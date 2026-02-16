Can govt de-regularise job after 3 years? Punjab and Haryana High Court flays ‘arbitrary’ order against appointee

After appointing a person, the state cannot later retreat behind technicalities to deny him the fruits of that status, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Terming the state action “arbitrary” and “discriminatory”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a 1999 order that de-regularised the services of a long-serving employee.

While hearing a plea of a mali-cum-chowkidar (gardener-cum-security guard), who was appointed in 1991, Justice Sandeep Moudgil said that public power, exercised without fairness, degenerates into arbitrariness, which our Constitution firmly forbids.

“When the state confers regular status upon a workman through a declared policy and allows him to serve for years as a regular employee, it cannot later retreat behind technicalities of its own making to deny him the fruits of that status,” the court said on February 13.