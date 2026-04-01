Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for Punjab PCS Mains, slams ‘numb’ last minute plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was dealing with a plea of PCS candidates, who challenged the prelims revised answer keys. (File Photo)

While paving the way for the Punjab and Haryana Civil Services mains examination, which is starting from Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a series of pleas challenging the revised answer keys and results of the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination, 2025.

Justice Namit Kumar was hearing a bunch of pleas of candidates who had appeared in the preliminary examination, seeking to quash the revised answer key and the prelims result.

The court noted that the candidates approached the court after an inordinate and unexplained delay of more than two months when the main examination was already scheduled to be held from April 1 to 10.