‘Outsourcing is not a veil’: HC orders regularisation of 10–20 year PEPSU staff

In a significant ruling that could benefit hundreds of outsourced staff, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation to regularise the services of contractual employees who have worked for 10 to 20 years against sanctioned posts. Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, in a common order pronounced on April 22 (uploaded April 23) in four writ petitions, held that PEPSU is the “real employer” and cannot use an outsourcing agency as a shield to deny regularisation for perennial jobs.

The court allowed the petitions filed by Daljeet Singh, Rohi Ram, Jasdeep Singh, Ravinder Singh and others (mechanics, upholsterers, firemen, drivers, conductors, clerks) and directed regularisation within six weeks, failing which the petitioners “shall be deemed to be regularised”. Past service will be counted for all benefits, in line with earlier High Court judgments in Harbans Lal vs State of Punjab and State of Haryana vs Jai Bhagwan.

Justice Brar’s 21-page judgment rejects PEPSU’s defence and sets out the legal position with reference to Supreme Court precedents. It notes that the petitioners performed identical duties on the same buses, routes and timetables prepared by PEPSU, with no difference in the nature or quantum of work compared to regular employees. Such long-term engagement for “integral and recurring” functions, the court said, cannot be treated as temporary.

On the issue of outsourcing, the court held that although the employees were engaged through M/s S.S. Service Providers, PEPSU exercised complete control and supervision over their work and continued employment. Relying on Dharangadhara Chemical Works Ltd. vs State of Saurashtra (1956) and Hussainbhai vs Alath Factory Tezhlali Union (1978), it held that the substance of the relationship, not its form, is determinative. The outsourcing agency was merely a “conduit” or “intermediary”, with economic control over the workers’ livelihood resting with PEPSU.

The court also found that the recruitment process was transparent and did not amount to a backdoor entry barred under Secretary, State of Karnataka vs Uma Devi (2006). The petitioners were selected after public advertisements, written tests, type tests, merit lists and counselling. Medical fees were deposited directly into PEPSU accounts. Their regularisation, the court said, does not violate Uma Devi.

Citing recent Supreme Court rulings, including Jaggo vs Union of India (2025), Vinod Kumar vs Union of India (2024), Shripal vs Nagar Nigam, Ghaziabad (2025), and Dharam Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh (2025), the court held that the State cannot perpetuate “ad hocism” or use outsourcing as a “convenient veil” to deny fair employment practices for perennial work. It observed that the State, as a constitutional employer, cannot balance its finances “on the backs of those who perform the most basic and recurring public functions”.

Distinguishing Uma Devi, the court said the judgment prohibits backdoor appointments but does not sanction indefinite precarious employment where the work is permanent and the employer has failed to create or fill posts despite long reliance on the same workforce.

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In a significant extension of relief, Justice Brar declared the order to operate as a judgment in rem, directing that all similarly placed contractual or outsourced employees of PEPSU, whether or not they approached the court, be granted the benefit. Relying on State of Uttar Pradesh vs Arvind Kumar Srivastava (2014), the court said only those engaged without a transparent process would be excluded from full regularisation, though they would be entitled to the minimum of the pay scale attached to the post as per State of Punjab vs Jagjit Singh (2016).

Counsel for the petitioners, Sumati Jund, argued that repeated representations for regularisation were ignored despite identical work and long service. PEPSU had contended that the outsourcing agency was the principal employer and that no direct relationship existed, citing Uma Devi and K. Jayaram.

Rejecting these arguments, the court emphasised the constitutional guarantees under Articles 14, 16 and 21, and held that long-term contractual workers performing perennial duties cannot be kept in continuous insecurity through outsourcing arrangements. PEPSU has six weeks to comply.