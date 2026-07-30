‘Allegations of money demands don’t mean suicide abetment: Punjab High Court

On 2016 suicide by family of 4 in Punjab, High Court order on what is abetment.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
5 min readChandigarhJul 30, 2026 04:46 PM IST
Punjab and haryana hcThe Punjab and Haryana High Court stated that the suicide note and the FIR cannot be depicted as expressing anything intentional on the part of the accused that the deceased might commit suicide. (File photo)
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On September 25, 2016, a family of four in Punjab killed themselves, with a suicide note blaming eight individuals over financial distress. A decade later, a court has now said mere allegations of persistent money demands do not make for abetment.

Justice Manisha Batra of the Punjab and Haryana High Court made the observation on Wednesday while cancelling the case and all consequential proceedings against Kulvir Singh and his wife Rajvir Kaur, booked for abetment to suicide in connection with the deaths. “Mere allegations of persistent demands for repayment of money or harassment in connection with financial transactions, without anything more, do not by themselves satisfy the ingredients of ‘abetment’,” the court held.

The police booked the couple in connection with the suicides of Anil Aggarwal, his wife and two children in Jalandhar. A suicide note recovered from the spot mentioned that the family had borrowed money from eight people, including the petitioners. The police case, based on the suicide note, alleged that the family took the extreme step after being pressured and threatened by lenders demanding further repayments despite having already received the principal amount with interest.

Also read | Filing molestation case isn’t abetment of suicide: Court grants anticipatory bail to 3

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Bipan Ghai and Advocate Nikhil Ghai argued that the petitioners had been falsely implicated and “are merely running a tiffin service from their residence and are not engaged in the business of finance or money lending.”

The petitioners, who had sought cancellation of the First Information Report (FIR) registered under Section 306 of the IPC, further argued that the suicide note itself is doubtful, as it appears to have been written and signed by a single person despite four deaths having occurred. The possibility of fabrication or interpolation in the suicide note cannot be ruled out, they said.

‘Complainant unaware of actual reason for deaths’

Referring to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry, the petitioners’ counsel submitted that the complainant, Aggarwals’s sister, herself stated that she was unaware of the actual reason behind the deaths of her brother and his family and expressed that she was no longer interested in pursuing the case.

The petitioners also contended that even if the allegations in the FIR and suicide note are accepted in their entirety, the essential ingredients of abetment are not satisfied.

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“There is no allegation of instigation, intentional aid or conspiracy attributable to the petitioners and mere demand for repayment of money or existence of monetary transactions, without any positive act of instigation or intentional aid, would not attract the offence punishable under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” they argued.

Opposing the plea, the state government counsel argued that the FIR was registered on the basis of a detailed suicide note in which the names of all eight accused, including the present petitioners, were specifically mentioned along with their mobile numbers.

‘Aggarwal and family were harassed’: Police

The counsel, representing the police, submitted that the suicide note categorically records that Aggarwal had borrowed money from the petitioners and other accused persons, had already repaid more than the principal amount along with interest, yet they continued to harass, threaten and intimidate Aggarwal and his family daily.

The government counsel further argued that although the SIT had declared five co-accused innocent, the petitioners were not exonerated during investigation and that the genuineness and evidentiary value of the suicide note are matters to be tested during trial and cannot be adjudicated in proceedings under Section 482 of the Code.

What the court said

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After examining the legal position governing the ingredients of abetment to suicide, the bench of Justice Batra observed, “As regards the suicide note, which is a document of one page, all that can be said is that it is an anguish expressed by the principal victim. The suicide note and the FIR do not impress at all and cannot be depicted as expressing anything intentional on the part of the accused that the deceased might commit suicide.”

“Except for the general allegations contained in the FIR and the suicide note regarding harassment and threats, there is no specific material indicating any overt act, proximate instigation or intentional aid on the part of the petitioners which could have left the deceased with no option except to commit suicide,” added the Bench in its order.

Allowing the petition, the court held that continuation of the criminal proceedings under the impugned FIR against the petitioners would amount to an abuse of the process of law. “The allegations made in the FIR and the material collected during investigation, even if taken at their face value, fail to disclose the essential ingredients of the offence punishable under Section 306 of IPC.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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