Widow wins legal battle as Punjab and Haryana High Court reverses removal of dead constable with 27 years service

The Punjab and Haryana High Court modified the dismissal of a constable, who passed away during the litigation. (Image generated using AI)

Emphasising that the extreme penalty of dismissal must be reserved strictly for the “gravest acts of misconduct” or “incorrigibility,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court has modified a dismissal order of a deceased constable to compulsory retirement and ordered the pension for his widow from March 1.

While dealing with a plea of a constable’s widow, Justice Jagmohan Bansal noted that the employee’s 27 years of service and his legal claim to a pension rendered the original punishment disproportionate under the Punjab Police Rules (PPR).

“The disciplinary authority did not consider his length of service and entitlement to pension. The authority further did not record findings to the effect that his absence from duty was the gravest misconduct or incorrigible,” the court said on February 27.