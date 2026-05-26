Punjab & Haryana High Court appoints commissioner to inspect Dadumajra dump, verify MC claims

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday appointed a local commissioner to inspect the Dadumajra dumping ground and verify the Municipal Corporation (MC) of Chandigarh’s claims regarding clearance of waste from the site.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry directed Advocate Tanu Bedi — who was appointed as the commissioner — to visit the site at 5 pm on Tuesday itself and submit a report by May 29, along with photographs from different angles showing the extent to which the area had been cleared.

The directions were issued during the hearing of petitions concerning the Dadumajra garbage dump, with petitioner-in-person Advocate Amit Sharma alleging that the civic body had been misleading the court since 2017 through “false, fabricated and misleading” affidavits and incorrect statements regarding waste processing and conditions at the site.