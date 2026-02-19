No marriage? No problem: Punjab and Haryana High Court rules live-in couples entitled to protection under Article 21
Live-in couple police protection case: The petitioners approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court stating that there was no action on their representation submitted to the Mohali SSP on February 16 seeking protection from their family members.
Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The petition submitted by the couple stated that the threat they faced was not from society but from relatives who disapproved of their relationship. (Image generated using AI)
Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that the right to life and personal liberty cannot be denied to consenting adults merely because they are in a live-in relationship.
Justice Mandeep Pannu was hearing a plea filed by a live-in couple in Punjab’s Mohali alleging threat from their family members, and directed the police to examine the threat perception faced by the young couple and take necessary steps to ensure their safety.
Justice Mandeep Pannu heard the couple’s plea on February 18.
“Even in case the petitioners are in a ‘Live-in Relationship’, protection qua the life and liberty of the petitioners being sacrosanct stands at the highest pedestal. Thus, they are entitled to be granted protection of life and liberty,” the court said on February 18.
Is marriage a necessary condition for a couple to seek state’s protection?
To answer this, the court referred to two earlier decisions of the high court – Pardeep Singh and another v. State of Haryana and others (decided May 18, 2021) and Rajwinder Kaur and another v. State of Punjab and others (decided October 9, 2014).
Right to choose partner part of Article 21
The individual also has the right to formalise the relationship with the partner through marriage or to adopt the non-formal approach of a live-in relationship, said the court, citing its own 2021 verdict.
The concept of live-in relationships has crept into our society from Western nations and initially, found acceptance in metropolitan cities, probably because individuals felt that formalisation of a relationship through marriage was not necessary for complete fulfilment.
In law, such a relationship is not prohibited, nor does it amount to the commission of any offence and thus, in my considered view, such persons are entitled to equal protection of laws as any other citizen of the country.
The law postulates that the life and liberty of every individual is precious and must be protected (Article 21 of the Constitution), irrespective of individual views.
Constitutional Courts grant protection to couples who have married against the wishes of their respective parents.
An identical situation exists where the couple has entered into a live-in relationship.
The only difference is that the relationship is not universally accepted.
We have no reason to doubt that the fundamental right to life and liberty is so sacrosanct and stands at such a high pedestal that it must be protected even in the absence of an incident like solemnisation of a valid marriage between the parties, said the court, relying on the 2014 judgment.
While the appellants might be required to satisfy an appropriate forum regarding the validity of their marriage but even in the absence of such validation, the state is obligated to protect their life and liberty.
Direction to police
After considering the legal position, the court concluded that the petitioners, being adults in a live-in relationship, are entitled to protection of their life and liberty.
The court directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, SAS Nagar, Mohali, to consider the representation dated February 16, 2026.
Assess the threat perception faced by the petitioners, and take appropriate steps to ensure that no harm is caused to them.
