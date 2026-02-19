No marriage? No problem: Punjab and Haryana High Court rules live-in couples entitled to protection under Article 21

Live-in couple police protection case: The petitioners approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court stating that there was no action on their representation submitted to the Mohali SSP on February 16 seeking protection from their family members.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 12:17 PM IST
punjab and haryana high court live-in couple Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The petition submitted by the couple stated that the threat they faced was not from society but from relatives who disapproved of their relationship. (Image generated using AI)
Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that the right to life and personal liberty cannot be denied to consenting adults merely because they are in a live-in relationship.

Justice Mandeep Pannu was hearing a plea filed by a live-in couple in Punjab’s Mohali alleging threat from their family members, and directed the police to examine the threat perception faced by the young couple and take necessary steps to ensure their safety.

Justice-Mandeep-Pannu-Punjab-and-Haryana-high-court Justice Mandeep Pannu heard the couple’s plea on February 18.

“Even in case the petitioners are in a ‘Live-in Relationship’, protection qua the life and liberty of the petitioners being sacrosanct stands at the highest pedestal. Thus, they are entitled to be granted protection of life and liberty,” the court said on February 18.

Also Read | ‘Blocking personal choice strikes at core of dignity’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court protects married couple

Is marriage a necessary condition for a couple to seek state’s protection?

To answer this, the court referred to two earlier decisions of the high court – Pardeep Singh and another v. State of Haryana and others (decided May 18, 2021) and Rajwinder Kaur and another v. State of Punjab and others (decided October 9, 2014).

Right to choose partner part of Article 21

  • The individual also has the right to formalise the relationship with the partner through marriage or to adopt the non-formal approach of a live-in relationship, said the court, citing its own 2021 verdict.
  • The concept of live-in relationships has crept into our society from Western nations and initially, found acceptance in metropolitan cities, probably because individuals felt that formalisation of a relationship through marriage was not necessary for complete fulfilment.
  • In law, such a relationship is not prohibited, nor does it amount to the commission of any offence and thus, in my considered view, such persons are entitled to equal protection of laws as any other citizen of the country.
  • The law postulates that the life and liberty of every individual is precious and must be protected (Article 21 of the Constitution), irrespective of individual views.
  • Constitutional Courts grant protection to couples who have married against the wishes of their respective parents.
  • An identical situation exists where the couple has entered into a live-in relationship.
  • The only difference is that the relationship is not universally accepted.
  • They are thus entitled to the same relief.
Also Read | Hidden live-in partner leads to Rs 50 lakh payout: Why Jharkhand High Court hiked alimony for ‘defrauded’ wife

Protection even without marriage

  • We have no reason to doubt that the fundamental right to life and liberty is so sacrosanct and stands at such a high pedestal that it must be protected even in the absence of an incident like solemnisation of a valid marriage between the parties, said the court, relying on the 2014 judgment.
  • While the appellants might be required to satisfy an appropriate forum regarding the validity of their marriage but even in the absence of such validation, the state is obligated to protect their life and liberty.

Direction to police

  • After considering the legal position, the court concluded that the petitioners, being adults in a live-in relationship, are entitled to protection of their life and liberty.
  • The court directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, SAS Nagar, Mohali, to consider the representation dated February 16, 2026.
  • Assess the threat perception faced by the petitioners, and take appropriate steps to ensure that no harm is caused to them.
Also Read | Can Indian courts stop divorce proceedings abroad? A plea in top court raises a recurring question

Couple moves HC alleging threat from kin

  • The petitioners, both majors, approached the high court against their families seeking protection of their lives and liberty.
  • According to their plea, they are in a live-in relationship against the wishes of their respective family members.
  • Advocate Mohan Singh Rana, appearing for the couple, submitted that they had already submitted a representation dated February 16 to the Mohali SSP seeking protection.
  • However, they remained apprehensive about their safety, alleging inaction on the part of the authorities and influence wielded by their family members.
  • The petition stated that the threat was not from society at large but specifically from close relatives who disapproved of their relationship.

State asked to respond, legal issue examined

  • When the matter came up for hearing, the court issued notice of motion.
  • On behalf of the state, Additional Advocate General Sahil Chowdhary accepted the notice.
  • The court then turned to a broader constitutional question that has repeatedly surfaced in such cases.

Clarifications by court

  • The court clarified that the order has been passed on the premise that both petitioners have attained the age of majority, as reflected in their Aadhaar cards placed on record.
  • The order does not amount to judicial approval or endorsement of the legality of their relationship.
  • The petitioners will not be entitled to protection against arrest or from criminal proceedings if they are found involved in any cognisable offence.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

