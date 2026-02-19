No marriage? No problem: Punjab and Haryana High Court rules live-in couples entitled to protection under Article 21

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The petition submitted by the couple stated that the threat they faced was not from society but from relatives who disapproved of their relationship. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that the right to life and personal liberty cannot be denied to consenting adults merely because they are in a live-in relationship.

Justice Mandeep Pannu was hearing a plea filed by a live-in couple in Punjab’s Mohali alleging threat from their family members, and directed the police to examine the threat perception faced by the young couple and take necessary steps to ensure their safety.

“Even in case the petitioners are in a ‘Live-in Relationship’, protection qua the life and liberty of the petitioners being sacrosanct stands at the highest pedestal. Thus, they are entitled to be granted protection of life and liberty,” the court said on February 18.