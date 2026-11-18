A law student of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) who fell short of the mandatory 70 per cent attendance requirement after suffering a major road accident in July was denied permission to appear for his fifth-semester exams. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed him to take the examination, observing that constitutional courts can grant relief in extraordinary medical emergencies despite strict attendance rules.

Justices Suvir Sehgal and Rajesh Gaur dismissed the university’s appeal against the single judge’s order, imposing Rs 25,000 in costs. The single judge, on November 11, had granted interim relief to the student, allowing him to provisionally appear for the examination.

“Denying respondent number 1 (student) an opportunity to take the examination would inflict an irreparable injury on respondent number 1, resulting in the loss of an entire academic year,” the November 13 order read.

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Consistent attendance record till fourth semester

The student was enrolled in the five-year integrated BBA LLB programme at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. He had cleared the first four semesters and was studying in the fifth semester. During the first four semesters, he consistently maintained attendance between 75 per cent and 87 per cent across all subjects.

The student suffered a severe vehicular accident on July 23 this year, sustaining serious injuries that required immediate surgery. He underwent surgical intervention and remained under hospital care.

Justices Suvir Sehgal and Rajesh Gaur noted that the student suffered a severe vehicular accident on July 23 this year, sustaining serious injuries. Justices Suvir Sehgal and Rajesh Gaur noted that the student suffered a severe vehicular accident on July 23 this year, sustaining serious injuries.

After discharge, he was advised to rest completely in bed. He also underwent physiotherapy and was advised to avoid prolonged sitting and jerky movements. He informed the university about his medical condition, but was denied permission to appear for the upcoming examination due to his attendance shortfall.

Aggrieved, he moved the court. A single judge, on November 11, directed the university to provisionally permit him to appear in the fifth-semester examination scheduled to be conducted in November this year. The university challenged the single judge’s order before the high court.

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The institute was represented by senior advocate Lokesh Sinhal, who argued that the Bar Council of India Rules of Legal Education, 2008, provide for a minimum of 70 per cent attendance as mandatory for a student to appear in the semester examinations. He pointed out that the student has a shortfall of 23 per cent, which cannot be ignored in view of the strict rules.

The student was represented through advocate Shivam Joshi before the high court.

‘Irreparable injury for student’

The court noted that the shortfall in the fifth semester is on account of a severe, unavoidable medical condition of the student arising out of a major road accident and subsequent surgical intervention as well as recovery.

The court also recorded that the single judge had “safeguarded” the university’s rights and contentions by clearly stating that the permission granted to the student to appear in the examination was provisional and subject to the final decision in the pending writ petition.

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“This provision (Bar Council of India Rules of Legal Education, 2008) cannot be construed as a bar on the extraordinary equitable jurisdiction of a constitutional court..when it is confronted with an extraordinary medical emergency, as is the situation in the present case,” it added.

The court dismissed the university’s appeal with costs of Rs 25,000, directing the institute to deposit the amount with the High Court Lawyers Welfare Fund within four weeks.