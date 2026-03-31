600% payout hike: Punjab and Haryana High Court’s kind stand for disabled man

The Punjab and Haryana High Court said that claimant cannot be expected to preserve each and every bill during the course of treatment and recovery from accident. (AI-generated image)

After 21 years of the accident, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stepped in for a 56-year-old labourer who was left bedridden for six months and suffered recurrent blackout following the accident and enhanced his compensation from Rs 95,000 to Rs 6.7 lakh.

Justice Harkesh Manuja also pointed out that mere absence of documentary proof cannot be a ground to deny “just” compensation, particularly when the nature of injuries and period of treatment clearly indicate loss of income.

The high court was hearing the appeal of a labourer, Alam, who challenged an order passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in 2008 awarding him a compensation of Rs 95,000.