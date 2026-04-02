‘Ploy to browbeat judge’: Punjab and Haryana High Court slams man for alleging bias after being denied adjournment
Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a husband's plea seeking transfer of three pending cases, including divorce and child custody proceedings, alleging that the presiding officer was biased against him.
While dealing with three transfer petitions filed by a husband in an ongoing matrimonial dispute on the grounds of bias, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed that mere allegation of bias, itself cannot weaken the very edifice of the judicial system.
Justice Archana Puri dismissed the plea filed by the husband seeking transfer of three pending cases, including divorce and child custody proceedings, alleging that the presiding officer was biased against him.
The court noted that denial of adjournment in the case did not reflect any biased attitude of the presiding officer.
“Allegations for seeking transfer are quite vague. No specific case is made out for transfer of the cases in hand. Mere allegation of bias, itself cannot weaken the very edifice of the judicial system and even erode the confidence of the Presiding Officer, who is dealing with the cases,” the court said in its order dated March 23.
Justice Archana Puri was hearing applications filed by the husband seeking transfer of three pending cases.
‘Onerous duty’
It noted that judges are tasked with the onerous duty of deciding cases where one party leaves dissatisfied, sometimes leading to frivolous allegations by disgruntled litigants.
“A judicial officer is tasked with the onerous duty of deciding the cases. Invariably, one party to the case would lose and go back unhappy. Many a times, disgruntled elements amongst them, wanting to settle scores, may raise frivolous allegations,” the court said.
The court also highlighted the heavy workload and challenging working conditions of trial courts.
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“The trial Courts work under tremendous work pressure and also, many a times, there are trying working conditions. Looking at the number of cases the judicial officers handle in a day, often, they give their best, while discharging the duties, but many a times, if they insist any party, for recording and completion of the testimony of any witness, the parties concerned draw different inferences about the Presiding Officer to be biased,” the court remarked.
Punjab & Haryana High Court
Bias allegations can't shake the judiciary
Justice Archana Puri | Order dated March 23, 2025
"
Mere allegation of bias cannot weaken the very edifice of the judicial system and even erode the confidence of the Presiding Officer.
— Punjab & Haryana High Court
Case at a glance
Petitions filed
3
Transfer petitions by husband
Cases involved
Divorce + custody
Pending in courts at Dhuri
Transfer sought
Dhuri → Sangrur
Alleging presiding officer bias
Outcome
Dismissed
All 3 transfer pleas rejected
Key judicial observations
1
Denial of adjournment does not reflect bias — allegations were vague, no specific case made out for transfer
2
In every case, one party loses and walks away unhappy — disgruntled litigants may raise frivolous allegations to settle scores
3
Trial courts work under tremendous work pressure — pushing for timely testimony does not amount to ill-will or bias
Court's rebuke
Transfer applications called a "ploy to delay proceedings and browbeat the Presiding Officer" — indicating the applicant's intent to stall litigation
The court added that trial courts frequently attempt to facilitate amicable settlements in matrimonial disputes, yet even such efforts may attract unfounded allegations regarding the conduct of the presiding officer.
It observed that discharging the duties with the purpose of early disposal of the same does not amount to ill-will or bias, towards the party.
While dismissing the plea, the court noted that the transfer applications were a ploy to delay the proceedings and to browbeat the judge.
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“Seemingly, the transfer applications are only a ploy to delay the proceedings and to browbeat the Presiding Officer, from issuing orders in various litigation, pending before him. This indicates the probability of the applicant to be all out, to delay the proceedings pending before the Court concerned,” the court remarked.
In this case, the husband had filed transfer pleas to transfer the cases pending in the courts at Dhuri to Sangrur.
The husband alleged allegations of bias against the presiding officer on the ground that the adjournment request by the husband was declined and evidence by the husband was closed who was also the petitioner in the divorce petition filed in the court below.
On the other hand, the transfer plea was opposed by the respondent alleging that the transfer applications were filed only with a vested interest to stall the litigation and overawe the presiding officers.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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