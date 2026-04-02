‘Ploy to browbeat judge’: Punjab and Haryana High Court slams man for alleging bias after being denied adjournment

While dealing with three transfer petitions filed by a husband in an ongoing matrimonial dispute on the grounds of bias, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed that mere allegation of bias, itself cannot weaken the very edifice of the judicial system.

Justice Archana Puri dismissed the plea filed by the husband seeking transfer of three pending cases, including divorce and child custody proceedings, alleging that the presiding officer was biased against him.

The court noted that denial of adjournment in the case did not reflect any biased attitude of the presiding officer.

“Allegations for seeking transfer are quite vague. No specific case is made out for transfer of the cases in hand. Mere allegation of bias, itself cannot weaken the very edifice of the judicial system and even erode the confidence of the Presiding Officer, who is dealing with the cases,” the court said in its order dated March 23.