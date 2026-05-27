High Court sends GNDU V-C, Registrar guilty of contempt, awards 1-month jail

4 min readChandigarhUpdated: May 27, 2026 08:55 PM IST
During the contempt proceedings, the petitioners alleged that despite clear directions, the university authorities imposed an additional condition that employees would become eligible for minimum pay scale only after completing 10 years of service. (File Photo)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh and Registrar Karamjit Singh Chahal guilty of contempt of court for “willfully disobeying” judicial directions relating to grant of minimum pay scale benefits to daily wage employees.
A bench of Justice Pankaj Jain ordered both the officials to undergo simple imprisonment for one month. The court, however, suspended the operation of the sentence till July 7, 2027, to enable the respondents to file an appeal.
The contempt petitions were filed by Parveen Kumar and some other employees of the GNDU, through Senior Advocate Puneet Jindal, alleging non-compliance of earlier writ court directions granting benefits of minimum pay scale, dearness allowance and grade pay to eligible daily wage workers.
Justice Jain also referred to findings recorded in a 2024 order, wherein it was observed that employees who had completed 10 years of service by the end of December 2006 were entitled to regularisation and could not be denied the benefit on the ground of lack of sanctioned posts or minimum educational qualification. That order further held that employees who had not completed 10 years but continued in service would still be entitled to minimum pay scale plus dearness allowance and grade pay from the date they completed 10 years of service till regularisation.
Quoting from earlier judgments, Justice Jain reiterated that “daily wage workers who work at par with regular employees though cannot claim pay parity with regular employees yet are entitled to minimum pay. The minimum pay includes dearness allowance and grade pay”.
The court further reproduced findings from earlier rulings stating, “The petitioners are working for last 30-40 years and are not part timer whereas they are daily wager and work at par with regular employees…”
Story continues below this ad
During the contempt proceedings, the petitioners alleged that despite clear directions, the university authorities imposed an additional condition that employees would become eligible for minimum pay scale only after completing 10 years of service.
Referring to a March 25, 2025 order, Justice Jain observed, “It is apparent that an effort is being made to misinterpret the order passed by the Writ Court as well as the settled law as recorded in the decision rendered by the Apex Court in State of Punjab versus Jagjit Singh, 2017 (1) SCC 148, where no such condition of completion of 10 years of service for making an individual eligible for minimum of pay scale has been prescribed.”
The court had earlier framed charges against the Registrar under Sections 10 and 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, observing that the authorities were “depriving the petitioners of their entitlement” under the order passed by the Writ Court “by circumventing its operation and intent.”
On May 27, after considering affidavits filed by the respondents, Justice Jain concluded, “Keeping in view their incorrigible attitude, they are held guilty of willfully disobeying the orders passed by this court and consequently are held guilty of committing contempt of court.”
Story continues below this ad
The court then ordered, “Accordingly, both the respondents are sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one month. However, the operation of the sentence shall remain suspended till July 7, 2027 to enable the respondents to prefer appeal.”
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More