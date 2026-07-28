‘Ensure his safety’: Court orders security for jailed gangster during appearances

His lawyers said that despite Sethi’s earlier virtual appearances, the trial court repeatedly sought his physical presence from Tihar Jail, leading to adjournments due to transit-related difficulties. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently directed the Haryana Government to ensure the safety of a jailed gangster when he is brought to courts and said he should be produced before trial courts virtually wherever possible in a 2012 murder case.

In a July 22 order, Justice Alok Jain extended to Naresh Yadav alias Sethi the relief earlier granted to a co-accused in the same FIR, allowing his production through video conferencing wherever possible, subject to the state’s objections.

The court also disposed of Sethi’s plea seeking directions to ensure his safety while being brought from Tihar Jail to attend proceedings in Haryana, including Jhajjar, amid his apprehension of threats from rival gangs.