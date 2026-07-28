‘Ensure his safety’: Court orders security for jailed gangster during appearances

The Haryana Government did not oppose the plea, but said that the gangster cannot later claim legal benefit on the basis of a virtual appearance.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhJul 28, 2026 05:07 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court, Haryana gangster, Naresh Yadav alias Sethi, Haryana Government, gangster safety, Tihar Jail, 2012 murder case, Haryana legal news, Indian Express newsHis lawyers said that despite Sethi’s earlier virtual appearances, the trial court repeatedly sought his physical presence from Tihar Jail, leading to adjournments due to transit-related difficulties. (File Photo)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently directed the Haryana Government to ensure the safety of a jailed gangster when he is brought to courts and said he should be produced before trial courts virtually wherever possible in a 2012 murder case.

In a July 22 order, Justice Alok Jain extended to Naresh Yadav alias Sethi the relief earlier granted to a co-accused in the same FIR, allowing his production through video conferencing wherever possible, subject to the state’s objections.

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The court also disposed of Sethi’s plea seeking directions to ensure his safety while being brought from Tihar Jail to attend proceedings in Haryana, including Jhajjar, amid his apprehension of threats from rival gangs.

“However, it is clarified that when, for the purpose of identification, he is required, or the judge feels that his personal appearance is required, in that eventuality, he will be produced physically. State shall ensure that no harm is caused to the petitioner’s life,” Justice Jain said.

‘Genuine and grave threat to life’

Appearing for Sethi, Advocates Nikhil Ghai, Bhavnish Garg, and Akshita Kansal said he is facing trial in an FIR filed on March 10, 2012, and the prosecution evidence has already concluded.

His lawyers argued that although Sethi had earlier appeared virtually before the trial court, the court had repeatedly insisted on his physical presence from Tihar Jail, resulting in adjournments due to administrative and logistical challenges in transporting him across states.

They added that Sethi faces a “genuine and grave threat to his life” because of the long-standing rivalry with organised criminal gangs in Haryana and Delhi and his appearance virtually would ensure his participation in the proceedings, safeguard his life, and facilitate quick disposal of the trial.

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The petition also sought the same relief that a co-accused in the case had been granted by a High Court bench in its August 7, 2023, order, allowing him to be produced through video conferencing wherever possible.

Representing the Haryana Government, Senior Deputy Advocate General Swati Batra did not oppose Sethi’s plea but argued that he should not later claim any legal benefit on the ground that he was not physically produced before the trial court. She also pointed out that Sethi had not named the people he claimed posed a threat to him.

Sethi, a Haryana-based gangster, is facing multiple criminal cases in Haryana and Delhi.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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