HC asks Punjab health secy to probe Fortis Mohali billing row

The High Court observed, “This court especially in the absence of respondent No.6 i.e. Fortis Hospital does not find it appropriate to direct police authorities or any other agency to conduct forensic audit or register FIR.” (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Health Secretary to examine allegations of fraudulent billing by Fortis Hospital Mohali in connection with a cataract procedure and decide the patient’s grievance within three months.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Janmeja Singh, who alleged that the hospital raised inflated insurance claims by showing procedures that were not actually carried out.

The petitioner through advocate Vivek Salathia claimed that he approached the hospital for cataract treatment, typically costing Rs 50,000–60,000, but was subjected to two alleged “dummy procedures” on December 6 and December 21, 2024. According to him, injections costing about Rs 50,000 each were billed on both occasions without disclosure of batch numbers, and no actual procedure was conducted. He said the actual cataract surgery on his right eye took place only on January 20, 2025.