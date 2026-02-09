Punjab and Haryana High Court ends decade-long legal battle, quashes penalties on 2 Punjab engineers

Counsel for the petitioners contended that the officer who issued the punishment order was not the disciplinary authority. (Express Archive/Vishal Srivastav)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside disciplinary penalties imposed on two Punjab Government engineers, holding that the common proceedings against them were vitiated by a “comprehensive failure” to follow mandatory rules and principles of natural justice.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar allowed two linked writ petitions filed by Rajinder Singh and Gurwinder Pal Singh against the Punjab Government and another respondent, by a common order dated January 30, 2026.

The petitions, CWP-5173-2017 and CWP-2275-2020, were argued by Advocate Ashok Bhardwaj for the petitioners, with Additional Advocate General Vikas Sonak appearing for the State.

The court quashed the punishment order dated May 16, 2016, and the appellate order dated January 25, 2017, which had imposed the penalty of stoppage of two annual increments with future effect. Justice Brar held that both writ petitions were allowed and the impugned orders were set aside.