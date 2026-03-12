‘Can’t keep employee under indefinite suspension’: Punjab and Haryana High Court orders to reinstate DSP after 3 years

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the reinstatement of a suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who had remained under suspension for more than three years in connection with a case in which he was later declared an approver. The court observed that no employee can be kept under suspension for an indefinite period.
Justice Jagmohan Bansal was hearing the plea of DSP Lakhbir Singh, who sought the setting aside of the suspension order of July 22, 2022, and a direction for reinstatement.
Justice Jagmohan Bansal heard the matter on February 27.
“The respondent was duty-bound to appoint an Inquiry Officer and conclude proceedings at the earliest. It is settled law that no employee can be kept under suspension for an indefinite period. The petitioner is under suspension for the last more than three years,” the high court said in its February 27 order.
Approver reinstated
The investigating agency moved an application before the trial court, which declared the petitioner as approver.
He is now a prosecution witness, and the trial is pending against the other accused.
He was suspended by an order dated July 22, 2022, and served a memorandum of charges on July 28, 2023.
The petition deserves to be allowed and accordingly allowed.
The police authority concerned is directed to reinstate the petitioner within two weeks from the date of the court order.
The petitioner was posted as the Faridkot DSP in 2022.
In June 2022, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, against Surjit Singh and 900 grams of opium were recovered from him, along with a scooter.
The investigation found that Surjit had purchased opium from one Pishora Singh, who started running from pillar to post to save himself.
Pishora approached Nishan Singh, who, along with Hira Singh, the cousin of the petitioner, contacted Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rashpal Singh.
The ASI offered Rs 7-8 lakh to Inspector Binderjit Singh for not implicating Pishora, who refused to do so and continued with the investigation.
Pishora was arrested in July 2022, and during the investigation, he disclosed that he had asked for help from the petitioner through the ASI.
It was alleged that the petitioner had demanded a bribe through Hira Singh, and the deal was settled at Rs 10 lakh, which was to be kept with the cousin of the petitioner.
During the investigation, 250 grams of opium and a sum of Rs 1 lakh were recovered from the residence of Pishora, and a sum of Rs 9.97 lakh was recovered from the house of Hira, the petitioner’s cousin.
During further investigation, it was allegedly found that the petitioner DSP used to aid drug peddlers and safeguard them from legal action.
On account of these reasons, he was arrested in July 2022 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the NDPS Act.
The petitioner was placed under suspension from the date of arrest.
A disciplinary proceeding was initiated against him, and for the said purpose, on July 28, 2022, a chargesheet was served upon him.
He was also implicated in another FIR of July 15, 2022, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and was arrested under the said FIR.
The Home Department, through an order dated January 1, 2025, decided not to reinstate him due to the said criminal cases.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Sangram Singh Saron argued that his client, the DSP, was arrested in July 2022 and suspended from service.
He further claimed that the police, after completing the investigation, filed a chargesheet by the end of July 2022.
He added that police authority, after filing the chargesheet, was required to extend the period of suspension; however, suspension continued without extension.
It was further added that the petitioner was allowed to declare him an approver and that he is a prosecution witness instead of an accused, whereas DIG Inderbir Singh and ASI Rashpal Singh are accused in the said case.
On the contrary, the deputy advocate general Aman Dhir submitted that the petitioner was served a memorandum of charges. However, the inquiry officer has not been appointed.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More