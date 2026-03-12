‘Can’t keep employee under indefinite suspension’: Punjab and Haryana High Court orders to reinstate DSP after 3 years

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Sangram Singh Saron argued that his client, DSP Lakhbir Singh, was arrested in July 2022 and suspended from service. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the reinstatement of a suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who had remained under suspension for more than three years in connection with a case in which he was later declared an approver. The court observed that no employee can be kept under suspension for an indefinite period.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal was hearing the plea of DSP Lakhbir Singh, who sought the setting aside of the suspension order of July 22, 2022, and a direction for reinstatement.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal heard the matter on February 27.

“The respondent was duty-bound to appoint an Inquiry Officer and conclude proceedings at the earliest. It is settled law that no employee can be kept under suspension for an indefinite period. The petitioner is under suspension for the last more than three years,” the high court said in its February 27 order.